Leading Media Company NMG Network Announces Exclusive Partnership with Auberge Resorts Collection to Debut a Luxury-Focused Digital Channel and Editorial Publication

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NMG Network, the leading creator of custom media experiences for luxury and leisure travel, hospitality, and premium residential partners, has been selected by Auberge Resorts Collection to develop a new multichannel media program exclusively for its portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences including some of the world's most inspiring and decorated hotels.

Beginning this spring, an immersive digital experience offering bespoke video content and a bi-annual publication will be made available exclusively to guests across all 27 Auberge properties and visitors to the Auberge website. Guests at the award-winning hotels, resorts, and private residences (accolades include Auberge as the most awarded brand on: "World's Best, Readers' Choice," Conde Nast Traveler; "World's Best," Travel + Leisure; "Great Design Award," Architectural Digest) will receive a custom, highly curated publication with original photography and editorial from NMG's award-winning team and contributors.

The documentary-style video, website, and publication will feature a mix of colorful and unique culinary, design, travel, art, fashion, and culture coverage focused on Auberge destinations through the lens of local personalities, experts, insiders, and tastemakers who will highlight the unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experiences on offer at Auberge—a destination journal for the modern luxury traveler.

"In an age of advertising noise, NMG presents a truly unique opportunity for brands to reach a highly targeted demographic like no other platform can offer," said Jason Cutinella, founder and CEO of NMG Network. "Our focus isn't just wide reach, it's precision. We stand behind our promise of guaranteed viewership. Our partners' high occupancy rates and built-in high-net-worth clientele are a testament to the luxury audience we cater to. We pride ourselves on exclusivity, allowing only a select number of brands to partner with us each season. This isn't because we're restrictive, but because we believe in offering a media environment that's both safe and high-quality. Our partnership with Auberge embodies the very essence of what NMG stands for: crafting one-of-a-kind experiences, both for the consumers and our media brand partners. At NMG, we're not just another media platform; we're a curated experience."

"We are delighted to partner with NMG to launch a new print publication and digital media experience that will allow us to share the rich Auberge Resorts Collection story on a greater scale and in a deeper, more meaningful way," says Mike Minchin, Chief Marketing Officer of Auberge. "As we continue to grow our portfolio of one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts and residences, there are so many inspiring stories to tell about our destinations, properties and people, and we look forward to seeing NMG bring these to life through the lens of interesting personalities, travel experts and tastemakers."

NMG boasts multi-Emmy Award-winning channels, expertly curated to foster brand loyalty and drive purchase intent. Through its targeted omnichannel storytelling, NMG offers partners a unique opportunity to reach discerning consumers in their preferred content spaces, delivering authentic, informative, and engaging experiences.

Jason Cutinella, founder and CEO of NMG Network, has always emphasized creative integrity and compelling storytelling in establishing NMG's custom channels. Established in 2009, NMG Network has been illuminating unique narratives with original video and print content for key partners and destinations around the globe.

About NMG Network

NMG Network is the leading creator of custom media experiences for luxury and leisure travel, hospitality, and premium residential partners. Our highly targeted omnichannel approach to storytelling provides a unique opportunity to connect with the most sophisticated and sought after consumers where they prefer to engage with content that informs, inspires and entertains. In addition to its award-winning video, print and digital channels created for clients including The Little Nell, Marriott Residences International, Shutters on the Beach, Hotel Casa del Mar, Halekulani Hotel, Park Lane Ala Moana and Hawaiian Airlines. View more channels at NMGnetwork.com .

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 26 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , Threads , X , Pinterest and LinkedIn @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge

