Graphite Prepares to Welcome Emory Healthcare as a Governing Member to Accelerate Digital Health Innovation

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite, a software company developing the first comprehensive digital ecosystem for the frictionless exchange of health data, plans to add Emory Healthcare as its newest member. Pending negotiations of definitive agreements, Emory Healthcare intends to affiliate with Graphite as a Governing Member, joining the four founding health systems already dedicated to creating a common language for digital health.

"We are pleased to see systems rallying around the need for a common language for digital health," said Ries Robinson, CEO of Graphite Health. "Graphite's recent momentum is inspiring."

Alistair Erskine, MD, the Chief Information and Digital Officer for Emory Healthcare, expressed enthusiasm for the mission. "Digital health tools are evolving quickly, but implementation and deployment is always a challenge. This collaboration between the technology industry and health care systems is intended to serve as a seamless model for data exchange. Graphite has made a lot of progress, and we're eager to support the Graphite community and accelerate innovation inside Emory Healthcare."

AI technologies have only increased the need for clinical training data sets, and standardization is key to creating the safety and reliability that the clinical environment demands. A common language for digital health not only supports the obvious goals of interoperability, but also is a critical factor for creating the trusted and reliable foundation that tomorrow's digital health solutions will require.

"As we navigate the complexities introduced by emergent technologies like Generative AI, it's imperative to have robust, standardized data sets for clinical training and decision support," added Robinson. "This is yet another area where Graphite and its health system members will make a significant impact."

About Graphite

Graphite is a provider-led software company creating the first comprehensive digital ecosystem for the frictionless exchange of health data. While this has been tried before, our approach sets us apart: Graphite fosters radical collaboration between healthcare systems and technology pioneers to achieve the critical mass necessary to align around a de facto industry standard for health data. By doing this together, we are ensuring this is done for the benefit of all.

Graphite's founding health systems include Kaiser Permanente, Intermountain Healthcare, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, and SSM Health; Banner Health announced its affiliation with Graphite earlier this week. For more information, visit graphitehealth.io.

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,450 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta with 425 locations. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network. For more, visit https://www.emoryhealthcare.org.

