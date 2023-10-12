Cetera to Host Second Annual Connect2Impact DEIB-Focused Symposium

"Boldly Going Forward" event led by advisors and designed to build community, foster connections and engage attendees in valuable peer-to-peer learning

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that it is hosting its second annual Connect2Impact Symposium in Charlotte, NC October 23-25. The live event is designed by Cetera advisors for advisors and led by two important advisor resource groups: The Cetera Women's Impact Network (WIN) and the Cetera Black Advisor Community (CBAC). Connect2Impact is back by popular demand after a successful inaugural event in October 2022, and will feature discussions on the event theme, Boldly Going Forward, including deepening diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in the financial advice profession.

(PRNewswire)

"Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging are critical to the future of the financial advice industry and Connect2Impact prioritizes important discussions on these topics that advance the profession," said LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO at Cetera Investment Services and executive sponsor of Cetera's Advisor Diversity and Inclusion Council. "Connect2Impact represents our commitment to fostering a culture and community that embraces diversity, welcomes inclusion and nurtures belonging, both within and outside our organization. We look forward to another impactful and successful gathering with our advisors, key leaders and strategic partners, and anticipate an inspiring time together."

"Between the agenda topics, special keynote speakers, cultural experiences and live networking opportunities, Connect2Impact is an unparalleled gathering that is unlike other industry conference," said Elissa Mahendra, chief talent and inclusion officer at Cetera. "Connect2Impact truly is an unmatched experience that will inspire and engage our advisors, and we are excited about what is to come for the profession and the future of advice."

Connect2Impact programming will cover today's most pressing DEIB-related topics, including the power of representation, engaging women on their financial life journey, NexGen, practice management, and panel discussions featuring confessions of diverse advisors. Attendees will engage in important conversations that examine the intersection of DEIB and business success, exploring talent and team dynamics, marketing, business growth, the importance of building an inclusive brand, and serving the needs of growing diverse client markets.

Also at Connect2Impact, Cetera is launching its new Asian Pacific Islander Advisors Network (APIAN), a professional and social network for its members and supporters. The group's core mission is to better serve clients in the Asian American Pacific Islander community with greater understanding and enhanced sensitivity.

Cetera's Connect2Impact series is exclusive to Cetera financial professionals, employees, and strategic partners. Visit https://www.cetera.com/diversity to learn more about Cetera's diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging programs and initiatives.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 12th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

