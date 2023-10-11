Canada Expansion Marks Milestone in Implicit Conversions' Quest for Classic Games Resurgence Through Emulation

The expansion leverages Canada's talent pool and funding opportunities

LA HONDA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Implicit Conversions Inc., a tech startup known for premium emulation of classic and retro games for the PS4 and PS5, announced it has opened new headquarters in Canada, a strategic expansion that signifies a major milestone in the company's mission to revive cherished gaming memories. This expansion positions the company at the heart of Canada's burgeoning tech ecosystem, with its Canadian headquarters situated in the city of Montreal.

Robin Lavallée, CEO of Implicit Conversions Inc., and originally from Québec, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "Canada has many great opportunities for video games. There's tons of talent, and it's my way to pay tribute to where I grew up."

Under the leadership of Bill Litshauer, who assumes the role of President for Implicit Conversions Inc. / Les Conversion Implicites in Canada, the company is committed to preserving gaming history and empowering people to play the games they once loved but that might be out of reach due to obsolete consoles.

Litshauer emphasized the company's dedication to game preservation, saying, "We want gamers to be able to relive the nostalgia from when they played their favorite games as kids. At the same time, we want to make these classics accessible to today's audience on modern consoles."

Implicit Conversions has emulated a range of classic/retro games, including Resident Evil, The Legend of Dragoon, Valkyrie Profile, Ape Escape, Twisted Metal, and over 40 other titles. With their Syrup Emulation Engine, a variety of games are on the horizon from legacy consoles like the NES, SNES, Neo Geo, Sega Genesis, and more.

About Implicit Conversions Inc.

Implicit Conversions/Les Conversion Implicites specializes in the high-level emulation of classic and retro games, enabling gamers to experience their favorite classics on modern consoles. With a dedication to preserving gaming history, Implicit Conversions combines cutting-edge technology and a passion for gaming to bring cherished classics back to life. To date, the company has shipped over 50 games from the PlayStation 1 and PlayStation Portable.

