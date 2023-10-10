Stairwell and 360 SOC Announce Partnership, Uplifting the Cybersecurity High Ground

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stairwell and 360 SOC, industry leaders in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that combines Stairwell's revolutionary AI-powered threat detection and automation capabilities with 360 SOC's groundbreaking month-to-month, contract-free Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) offering.

(PRNewsfoto/Stairwell, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This alliance between two award winning cybersecurity solutions enables customers to benefit from Stairwell's AI-powered automated malware analysis and 360 SOC's state-of-the-art technologies and skilled cybersecurity experts. In August, 360 SOC was named #25 on the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 list. Stairwell was most recently recognized as one of the most innovative companies for 2023 by Fast Company. The partnership offers scalable, cost-effective, and highly automated security solutions for businesses of all sizes.

"Incorporating Stairwell into our SOCaaS offering is a game changer for our customers, enhancing our mission to provide innovative security solutions at competitive rates" said Chris Ichelson, CEO at 360 SOC. "We're excited to join forces with 360 SOC to help protect more organizations," added Eric Foster, VP of Business Development at Stairwell. "Our advanced threat detection and automation, integrated into 360 SOC's flexible and accessible service, creates an incredibly robust framework that adapts to the evolving needs of modern businesses."

About Stairwell

Stairwell empowers organizations to take back the cybersecurity high ground with a platform that automates crucial parts of security operations, incident response, and threat hunting. For more information, visit www.stairwell.com.

About 360 SOC

360 SOC offers both Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS), tailored to meet your unique security requirements. For more information, visit www.360soc.com.

Press Contact:

For Stairwell: press@stairwell.com

For 360 SOC: info@360soc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stairwell, Inc.