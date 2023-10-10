Deer. And Rabbits. And Owls. And Foxes. Oh My!

Postal Service Issues Winter Woodland Animals Stamps

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating four species that make their homes in the woodlands of North America with today's issuance of the Winter Woodland Animals stamps. Among the most familiar wildlife spotted across much of the American landscape, deer, rabbits, owls and foxes connect us to the natural beauty around us.

Postal Service Issues Winter Woodland Animals Stamps. (PRNewswire)

White-tailed deer are one of the most plentiful species of deer in North America and are admired for their classic beauty and agility. Rabbits often live near the forest's edge so they can easily find food from gardens, yards and meadows. Foxes are resilient and adaptable and have learned to survive and flourish in almost every environment. Owls are fascinating birds of prey that prefer to nest in tree cavities or nests abandoned by other birds.

The stamps feature whimsical, graphic illustrations of these creatures. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for the Postal Service, designed the stamps with Katie Kirk, who illustrated them using geometric shapes of bold, solid color. Each animal appears with details of its habitat in winter, such as a full or crescent moon, snow-covered trees, holly branches with berries, and delicate snowflakes. The illustrations were created digitally, and at the top of each stamp, the words "Forever/USA" appear in white.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean

Jim.McKean@usps.gov

usps.com/news

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service