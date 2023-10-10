BluePearl Launches University Partnership Program

Leading providers of specialty and emergency veterinary care will partner with Colorado State University for inaugural program.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BluePearl™ announced the BluePearl University Partnership Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative which will see BluePearl specialists placed as hybrid faculty members in select colleges across the country, sharing their expertise with the next generation of veterinary professionals. The program has been launched to help address the shortage of veterinary specialists in the United States.

BluePearl (PRNewswire)

The program will initially launch in partnership with Colorado State University (CSU), where BluePearl Ophthalmologist, Trevor Arnold, DVM, MS, DACVO, will join CSU's Veterinary Health System, while also maintaining his role as a clinician with BluePearl. Dr. Arnold will spend three quarters of his time with BluePearl's Lafayette, Colorado hospital and one quarter with CSU. BluePearl will expand the program to additional academic institutions, offering a solution to the veterinary specialist shortage, while benefiting academia and pet owners.

"It's no secret that our industry is looking at a future where we do not have enough veterinary specialists and professionals, which is a serious concern for pet owners across the country," said Lenore Bacek, DVM, MS, DACVECC, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at BluePearl. "At BluePearl, we are constantly finding new ways to elevate the role of our highly skilled BluePearl specialists, and through the BluePearl University Partnership Program, we are providing a creative solution to the upcoming shortage, which will help pet owners, the next generation of veterinary specialists and the wider industry."

"CSU is excited to partner with BluePearl in this unique and innovative approach to help train the next generation of veterinarians. The BluePearl specialists bring a diversity of clinical experience and knowledge which will be invaluable to our entire team - students, staff, house officers and faculty members. The veterinary industry is changing rapidly, and we must adjust to those changes to make the veterinary teaching hospital model sustainable. This program is a prime example of such innovation." Sheila McMullan, Senior Associate Dean, Colorado State University Veterinary Health System.

BluePearl provides exceptional specialty and emergency care through shared passion, knowledge and talents, with the aim of creating A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®. To learn more about BluePearl and the BluePearl University Partnership Program, visit BluePearlVet.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 110 hospitals in 30 states that together employ 8,000+ Associates, including 1,100+ veterinarians, 4,000+ veterinary technicians, and 1,600+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of brands, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS® — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.

About Colorado State University Veterinary Health System

Colorado State University's Veterinary Health System is a community of expert veterinary professionals dedicated to providing exceptional service with passion and purpose. They are animal and public health leaders working together to apply their diverse skills in veterinary care, diagnostics, and education to make a difference in the world. As a top-ranked academic veterinary medicine institution, the clinical team works with researchers and educators to advance the future of veterinary medicine. To learn more, visit vetmedbiosci.colostate.edu/about/veterinary-health-system.

