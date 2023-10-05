Caliplay launches legal proceedings against Playtech in Mexico

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 22, 2023, Tecnología en Entretenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ('Caliplay'), the leading Mexican online casino and sports betting company (known in the market as Caliente Interactive), issued legal proceedings before the 46th Civil Court of Mexico City against, amongst others, Playtech plc and its subsidiaries, Playtech Malta and Playtech Software Limited (collectively, 'Playtech').

The claim seeks the annulment of the legal relationship between Caliplay, Playtech, and related parties contained in various contractual agreements. As such, it is directly relevant to the running of Caliplay's regulated business in Mexico. This announcement has therefore been issued by Caliplay to ensure that its customers and business partners are made aware of the position and as an update to the market announcements previously issued by Playtech plc and Caliplay earlier this year (on February 6 and 10, respectively).

On August 28, 2023, the Mexican Court accepted jurisdiction over the claim and issued a number of interim orders pending final resolution of that claim, which include the suspension of key rights held by Playtech under the agreements. In order to protect Caliplay's customers and ensure that the running of Caliplay's business is not disrupted, Playtech has been ordered to continue providing software and services to Caliplay pending final resolution of the claim. This is despite the suspension of other rights, including Playtech´s right to receive payments directly from Caliplay for those services.

Caliplay is keen for this matter to be resolved quickly, and is committed to maintaining a channel of communication with Playtech through which any disputes can be discussed and resolved.

Mr Ron Yosef Samoaloff and the Public Property and Trade Register of the State of Baja California are also named as Respondents to the claim.

About Caliplay

Tecnologia en Entretenimiento Caliplay, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Caliplay") is a leader in the regulated Mexican online casino and sports betting market. Caliente Interactive is the leading online gaming and sports betting operator in Mexico that provides customers with an array of offerings such as real–money online casino wagering and online sports wagering. The company's mission statement is "More Action, More Fun", as it seeks to provide the highest quality online games with a positive atmosphere to make winning safe and fun. The company's online casino, or "iGaming", offerings include traditional land–based casino games such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines. Its online sports wagering offerings provide users the opportunity to place bets on more than 25 sports. Caliente Interactive also offers users the opportunity to place bets on in–progress sports games and offer live streams of NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NHL and La Liga games, as well as major tennis tournaments, most major European soccer leagues and thousands of other events.

