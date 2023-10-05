Brightly Announces Strategic Acquisition of Externa CGI, Elevating Visual Storytelling Capabilities

Brightly integrates Externa CGI's award-winning animation as part of its digital solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightly , a boutique digital transformation studio, announced today that it has successfully acquired the award-winning 3D animation company Externa CGI. This acquisition is pivotal in broadening Brightly's portfolio with increased technical expertise and unique abilities anchored on animation, augmented reality (AR), and 3D visualization.

With the integration of Externa CGI's advanced technologies and industry experience, Brightly is positioned to redefine visual storytelling, creating more immersive, dynamic, and engaging narratives. This merger aligns with the studio's commitment to infusing cutting-edge technologies and fostering an environment where design and technology converge, creating transformative and fully integrated experiences across markets.

The acquisition brings several key features to organizations seeking innovative digital solutions, including:

CG Animation

Script Development and Production

Voice-Over Production and Direction

Character Modeling, Rigging, Animation

Motion Graphics, VFX

Sound Design and Audio Editing

Color Grading and Finishing

"Our clients' success relies on us continually elevating our capabilities with services that complement our existing offerings and provide comprehensive solutions. The strategic union between Brightly and Externa CGI marks a critical moment in our journey as a fully integrated digital transformation studio, bringing new opportunities and innovations to our clients," said Marion Siebert, Chief Experience Officer of Brightly.

Existing Externa CGI clients will now have access to Brightly's digital solutions as part of the acquisition. "Joining forces with Brightly allows us to offer additional services to our legacy customers; our skill sets fit each other so well," said Externa CGI founder Brian Knapp, who will continue to oversee the Externa CGI portfolio in his new role as Creative Director at Brightly. "Running my own studio for 23 years has been a fantastic adventure, and I'm now ready to channel my energy and efforts exclusively into the creative portion of the business."

The acquisition signifies a period of expansive growth for Brightly, which announced its partnership with the technology-led investment firm Ascension Group International earlier this year and has also been recognized as one of MCSB's Michigan 50 Companies to Watch. Brightly continues to broaden its service offerings and penetrate new market segments, catalyzing its position as a leader in digital transformation solutions.

About Brightly

Brightly is a boutique digital transformation studio at the intersection of design and technology that specializes in turning complex ideas into user-friendly software solutions. Brightly works with mid-market and enterprise-level organizations to deliver world-class business software design, product strategy, and development expertise. The studio is heavily focused on digital products, B2B and B2C e-commerce, SaaS solutions, enterprise web and mobile, proof of concept, prototype, and innovative applications in IoT, AR/VR, AI, machine learning, and more.

About Externa

Established in 2000, Externa CGI is a leading 3D animation studio renowned for its deep technical acumen and an innate grasp of intricate products, processes, and services. The team specializes in weaving compelling narratives through advanced animation and visualization. Having partnered with local and national businesses, Externa CGI has been instrumental in narrating product and process tales. With a toolbox filled with cutting-edge technologies and methods, the organization caters to unique needs, including VR, static visuals, and comprehensive animated features.

Media Contact:

Stacy Warden

stacy@brightly.com

View original content:

SOURCE Brightly