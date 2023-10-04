No Phone? No Problem. MyFitnessPal Launches New Wear OS by Google Smartwatch App Features to Make Tracking Easier & More Sustainable

No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app provides Android users with an easier way to track nutrient intake and top logged foods directly from their smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MyFitnessPal announced new features and updates that make tracking and logging easier on Wear OS by Google™. MyFitnessPal Android™ users can track their nutritional intake directly from their Wear OS by Google-powered smartwatch, providing users with a snapshot of their day without having to log into their phone.

"We're committed to finding innovative ways to make tracking and logging as seamless as possible for our members. With our latest collaboration with Wear OS by Google, our members can now easily add the foods they log the most directly from their Wear OS smartwatch," says Katie Keil, MyFitnessPal Chief Marketing Officer. "We're thrilled to provide this integration to our members, as it makes it even easier for them to track their progress and further supports them in reaching their goals."

Now, MyFitnessPal Android users can track and log on-the-go via watch tiles and complications, giving them the ability to add frequently logged foods and keep track of daily nutritional intake, including sugar, fiber, and saturated fat, in addition to hydration, calories, calories burned, carbohydrates, fats, and protein.

This feature is available to users with a smartwatch powered with Wear OS by Google. For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app for free on Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 18 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play . To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

