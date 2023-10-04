MoodRx offers Confidential Mental Health Support for Healthcare Workers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoodRx, a discreet and secure mental health platform, is stepping up to support the unsung heroes of our healthcare system who have been facing unprecedented challenges with the launch of its MoodRx Therapy Network (MTN) service. With 7 in 10 clinicians feeling undervalued, half of healthcare workers experiencing burnout and suffering from depression, MoodRx is offering a lifeline to those who tirelessly serve our communities.

Available at moodrx.com today

MoodRx understands the immense pressure healthcare professionals face. From overwhelming workloads to student loan burdens, the toll on their mental well-being is undeniable. This is why MoodRx is launching a groundbreaking initiative to provide free mental health assessments and confidential provider referral services specifically tailored to healthcare workers, including doctors, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, and other frontline workers.

Mental health assessments, awareness, and action in 3 easy steps:

Step 1: Sign-up and take free digital self-assessments to become aware of your mental health status

Step 2: If needed, request a referral and get a free 15-minute consultation with a licensed clinician for next steps

Step 3: Get matched with a licensed therapist for therapy or coaching

"MoodRx recognizes the immense dedication and sacrifices made by healthcare workers. It's our turn to support those who have been on the frontlines, dealing with stress, burnout, and depression," said Kruti Quazi, LPC, NCC, Co-Founder & CEO of MoodRx. "MTN is designed to provide discreet, secure, and easy access to mental health resources, ensuring that healthcare workers receive the care and support they deserve in a private and confidential manner."

MoodRx is committed to ensuring that healthcare workers have the resources they need to prioritize their mental health. By offering free digital self-assessments and connecting them with licensed mental health providers, MoodRx aims to alleviate the mental health burdens faced by healthcare professionals.

The launch of MoodRx's healthcare support initiative underscores the company's commitment to promoting mental well-being among those who dedicate their lives to helping others. In these challenging times of mental health crises, MoodRx is dedicated to supporting healthcare personnel across the nation.

Healthcare workers can sign up free today and begin their mental health journey by visiting moodrx.com.

About MoodRx:

MoodRx is a secure and discreet mental health platform dedicated to improving the mental well-being of individuals, including healthcare workers. Through free digital self-assessments, trend monitoring, and discreet referrals to licensed mental health providers, MoodRx empowers individuals to take control of their mental health. MoodRx and MoodRx Therapy Network are trademarks of MoodRx LLC.

