Troutman Pepper Promotes 26 Partners, 9 Counsel

Nationwide Promotions Span Diverse Practice Areas, 12 Offices

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper is pleased to announce its 26 newly elected partners and nine counsel, listed below by office and practice area. Partner and most counsel* promotions are effective January 1, 2024, and span numerous practices and 12 offices, including Atlanta, Berwyn, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Rochester, Washington, D.C., and Wilmington.

"I am delighted to announce Troutman Pepper's latest class of partners and counsel. Their leadership, innovative mindsets, and commitment to exceptional client service are just a few of their defining characteristics," said Troutman Pepper Managing Partner Tom Cole. "I am confident they will continue to uphold the high standards of Troutman Pepper."

Partners

Wallace Bao (New York | Mergers + Acquisitions)

Taylor Bartholomew (Wilmington | Private Equity)

Kimberly Coghill (Washington, D.C. | Intellectual Property)

Brooke Conkle (Richmond | Consumer Financial Services)

Brian Fineman (Atlanta | Energy)

Anthony Finizio (Pittsburgh | Construction)

Andy Flavin (Richmond | Environmental + Natural Resources)

Lauren Koester (New York + Washington, D.C. | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Whitney Loughran (Richmond | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Timothy McHugh (Richmond | Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement)

Mary Grace Metcalfe (New York | Regulatory Investigations, Strategy + Enforcement)

Graham Miller (Charlotte | Real Estate)

J. Thomas Miller (Richmond | Real Estate)

Sadia Mirza (Orange County | Privacy + Cyber)

John Morrissett (Richmond | Intellectual Property)

Kelly Mufarrige (Washington, D.C. | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Megan O'Gara (Rochester | Health Sciences Intellectual Property)

Christopher Olcott (Richmond | Finance)

Lanre Popoola (Washington, D.C. | Multifamily Housing Finance)

Brandon Raphael (Berwyn + Philadelphia | Corporate - Mergers + Acquisitions and Private Equity)

Sasha Robertson (Orange County | Capital Projects + Infrastructure)

Emily Schifter (Atlanta | Labor + Employment)

Victoria Summerfield (Pittsburgh | Health Sciences Intellectual Property)

Brett Tarver (Atlanta | Business Litigation)

Andrew Thurmond (Washington, D.C. | Capital Projects + Infrastructure)

Mark Wilhelm (Philadelphia | Corporate)

Counsel

Daniel Cohen (New York | Insurance + Reinsurance)

Massie Cooper (Richmond | Consumer Financial Services)

Melissa Horne (Atlanta | Environmental + Natural Resources)

Jenna Lee (Atlanta | Government + Regulatory)

Matt Sides (Charlotte | Capital Projects + Infrastructure)

Ciaran Way (Berwyn + Philadelphia | Insurance + Reinsurance)

Christina Lesko* (Chicago | Business Litigation)

Whitney Redding* (Pittsburgh | Business Litigation)

Jessica Rothenberg* (New York | Labor + Employment)

*Promoted to counsel on May 1, 2023.

