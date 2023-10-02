Naviant, Inc forms a new alliance with Jadu to offer accessible, automated, digital self-service to its customers

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naviant, Inc. , a leading provider of Hyland and ABBYY intelligent automation solutions has partnered with Jadu , a leading provider of Web Experience Management, portal, eForms, and CRM software. Through the new partnership, the companies will deliver accessible, Section 508-compliant, automated solutions to enable organizations to streamline digital self-service offerings to their customers and constituents.

Jadu builds its software to support accessible design principles and standards to deliver solutions that work for everyone. Web accessibility is an issue that is becoming increasingly more mainstream as large organizations begin to focus on equality and diversity. The US has also seen a sharp increase in the number of lawsuits for failure to meet Section 508 and The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility law, particularly in the education sector, as recently reported by Usablenet.

As a provider of expert consulting services for customers who leverage Hyland OnBase, Naviant will offer Jadu's web portal and CRM platform, which integrates seamlessly with OnBase and 'WorkView,' the low code workflow tool by Hyland. Naviant will also add the full Jadu Digital Platform to its solution suite to offer its other customers.

"We are thrilled to offer the Jadu Platform to our customers," says Michael Carr, President, and CEO at Naviant. "Being able to offer Jadu's powerful self-service portal, eForms, and CRM opens up a new level of digital transformation, bringing the 'Amazon-like experience' to our customers. The opportunity to offer solutions at a level of accessibility that leads in the digital experience market will open up vast opportunities for our customers and the market."

"Jadu is on a mission to become the world's most accessible digital platform, and we're focused on building alliances with organizations that want to deliver inclusive web experiences," says Suraj Kika, Founder and CEO at Jadu. "We could not be more excited to be partnering with Naviant, who, with their leading expertise in content services, will offer unique value to organizations wishing to provide automation and self-service to their customers and constituents."

Jadu will be joining Naviant at the Hyland CommunityLive conference in Las Vegas on October 1st - 5th.

About Naviant

Business processes and solutions that empower better and faster decisions are what we do best. As a nationally recognized intelligent automation solutions integrator and business process consulting organization with over 30 years of experience headquartered in Verona WI, our clients do more with less by streamlining processes and gaining visibility into the information they need to make better decisions. As a long-standing key partner of Hyland, Naviant helps organizations operate more efficiently using Hyland's OnBase enterprise information platform, Brainware intelligent capture platform, the Hyland Cloud , and Hyland RPA , as well as the ABBYY intelligent capture. Naviant's "process-first" approach brings focus to the importance of process improvement prior to implementing best-in-class enterprise content management ( ECM ) solutions and technology. Naviant is a top-tier partner for Hyland's OnBase, an enterprise information platform for managing content, processes, and cases, that combines ECM, case management, business process management (BPM), records management, compliance, and capture functionality on a single platform. To learn more about Naviant, visit Naviant.com.

About Jadu

Jadu has over 20 years of experience digitally transforming hundreds of government, education and private sector organizations around the world. With offices in the UK, North America and Australia, Jadu is a leading global provider of accessible web experiences, specializing in low code, CRM, accessible websites (CMS) and online forms, customer case management for the enterprise and expert digital design services. Millions of users use Jadu to access important digital services every day. Jadu focuses on using technology to connect communities and empower effective self-service. Their expert team continues to deliver solutions to transform the way the public sector delivers services to communities, focusing on low-code platforms and tools, accessibility, automation, and user-centered design. By providing the foundation of many accessible, responsive and award-winning websites and digital transformation projects, Jadu helps to improve processes, service delivery, and saves companies valuable time and money to be invested in other vital services – that help citizens, students and staff. For more information, please visit Jadu.net , and follow its accounts on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter (X) .

