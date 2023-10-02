Michael Baker International Names Michael Borzok Western Region Operations Manager - Bridge

Industry veteran to further strengthen firm's best practices and performance in the operations and execution of bridge services

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Michael Borzok has joined the firm as Western Region Operations Manager – Bridge. In this role, Mr. Borzok will further strengthen the firm's best practices and performance in the operations and execution of bridge services throughout the 24 office locations across nine states that make up the company's Western Region. Mr. Borzok will collaborate across the region to contribute to operational excellence by working directly with staff from project pursuit efforts and development phases through final delivery. Additionally, he will support strategic growth through the development of new client relationships, enriching existing client relationships, and business development in traditional and alternative delivery projects.

"For more than 80 years, Michael Baker has addressed bridge design, construction and preservation challenges with innovative and sustainable solutions, and was recently named the #4 bridge firm in the country by Engineering News-Record (ENR)," said Trudi Lim, P.E., LEED AP, Western Regional Director, at Michael Baker International. "Mike will play a critical role in continuing our legacy of providing innovative and effective solutions for bridges across the Western Region, and his experience in long-span suspension and cable-stay bridges greatly enhances our capabilities and qualifications in the pursuit of signature bridge opportunities around the country."

Mr. Borzok has nearly 30 years of experience in complex bridge design and rehabilitation projects serving as engineer, lead engineer and project manager with consistent achievements in project schedule delivery and profitability. Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Borzok held roles of increasing responsibility at WSP USA, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Structural Engineer. Earlier in his career, Mr. Borzok spent 20 years at Modjeski and Masters, where he rose to the level of Senior Project Manager.

Mr. Borzok earned a Master of Engineering degree in Engineering Science from Penn State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University. He is also certified by the Project Management Institute.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

