Authentic line celebrates traditional Hispanic culinary heritage

CINCINNATI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the launch of Kroger® Mercado, a Hispanic-inspired brand joining the retailer's Our Brands' roster of products exclusively sold at Kroger Family of Stores. Kroger® Mercado's expansive assortment now offers more than 50 products, including items such as fresh meat, beverages, snacks, sides, desserts and more.

Kroger adds Hispanic-Inspired Mercado Brand to exclusive Our Brands’ Roster. (PRNewswire)

"Kroger® Mercado embraces Hispanic culinary heritage with the quality and innovation our customers have come to know and expect from Our Brands," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. "We are thrilled to offer authentic products that are accessible and exceptional in quality, creating a brand that fills a void for some customers and creates a cultural experience for others. Kroger® Mercado is Fresh for Everyone."

Kroger® Mercado celebrates the tradition of Latin American foods with authentically inspired products. The line includes a range of items including core Hispanic ingredients needed to make a favorite treasured recipe to deliciously sweet and refreshing beverages.

Kroger® Mercado products to try:

Kroger's Our Brands includes more than 13,000 quality guaranteed items that families know they can trust from customers' favorite brands such as Private Selection®, Simple Truth®, Murray's Cheese, Home Chef®, Smart Way™, Vitacost® and more.

Kroger® Mercado products and Kroger's Our Brands items can be purchased shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

Media assets available for download here.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.