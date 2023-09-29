LAGOS INVITES CUSTOMERS TO "SHOP PINK, SAVE LIVES" IN SUPPORT OF THE BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Limited-Edition Diamond Ring Available While Supplies Last

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand known for its signature Caviar beaded designs, elevates its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) for 2023, donating 100 percent of sales from a special diamond style, to help the organization end breast cancer.

LAGOS Pink Ceramic Caviar Ring (PRNewswire)

LAGOS will donate 100 percent of each ring sale to BCRF

The LAGOS Pink Ceramic and Diamond Caviar Ring features textured sterling silver Caviar beading and smooth, pink ceramic that surrounds sparkling diamonds. From October 1 – December 31, 2023, LAGOS will donate 100 percent of each ring sale to BCRF, with more than $60,000 donated since 2020.

This statement piece is the perfect memento to benefit a very special cause. BCRF funds research in key focus areas including tumor biology, treatment, prevention, survivorship, metastasis, and heredity and ethnicity. BCRF is the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide.

Globally, breast cancer causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women, and incidence rates are on the rise. LAGOS is proud to be able to contribute to this ongoing and necessary research.

"Each year, we look to offer a special piece that connects to the cause and brings joy to those who wear it," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "Breast cancer has impacted so many of those close to me, to our employees, and to our customers. It's just a small way we can help BCRF make a difference."

The Pink Ceramic and Diamond Caviar Ring is available exclusively on LAGOS.com and at the LAGOS Rittenhouse flagship boutique for a limited time while supplies last.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers bold, feminine styles that encourage personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

About BCRF

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. By investing in the best minds in science to examine every aspect of the disease from prevention to metastasis — and fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration — BCRF is accelerating the entire field and moving us closer to the answers we urgently need to be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

