The IIA Applauds Improvements in PCAOB's Updated Confirmations Auditing Standard

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) – the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – applauds the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) for incorporating requested changes in the final issuance of their revised auditing standard, "The Auditor's Use of Confirmation, and Other Proposed Amendments to PCAOB Standards."

The updated version, issued on September 28th, removes problematic language which could be construed as indicating that internal auditors are not inherently trustworthy and unable to exercise due care in the performance of their duties. The IIA took issue with these perceived attacks on the internal audit profession's integrity and publicly opposed the draft in a comment letter submitted to the PCAOB earlier this year. The IIA also discussed the rationale for their feedback in various meetings with the Board's members.

"I'd like to thank the PCAOB and the Board members who engaged with The IIA in a meaningful discussion on the concerns that we raised," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of The IIA. "I appreciate the careful consideration that the PCAOB gave to our profession's viewpoints and their recognition of the internal audit profession's value and integrity."

After the new standard was originally proposed, The IIA's U.S. Advocacy Team led a robust campaign to galvanize grassroots support from across the internal audit profession. In total, 19 organizations and individuals submitted comment letters supporting the profession, including The Wendy's Company, Association of College and University Auditors, National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and Grant Thornton, LLP, which helped influence the PCAOB's thinking.

In particular, The IIA appreciates the clarification from PCAOB Member Duane DesParte during the September 28th public meeting, citing the concern expressed over the comments which "seemed to call into question the integrity and competency of internal auditors" while clarifying that was not what the PCAOB intended and that, under their standards, "internal auditors can and do play an important role providing direct assistance across many areas of the audit."

The IIA considers the PCAOB's statement that "…the discussion in the 2022 Proposal was not intended to cast doubt on the qualifications, competence, or objectivity of internal auditors" as an appropriate response to the concerns raised by the profession over the language in the initial proposal. Further, The IIA is in agreement with the PCAOB's conclusion that "Internal auditors can and often do play an important role in enhancing the quality of a company's financial reporting."

The IIA is committed to an open and productive relationship with the PCAOB and other regulators to ensure that the interests of internal audit are reflected in decisions that impact the profession.

"The Auditor's Use of Confirmation, and Other Proposed Amendments to PCAOB Standards" must now be reviewed and approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The full version is available on the PCAOB's website.

