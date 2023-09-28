eBay Announces Fourth Annual Up & Running Grants Recipients

Since 2020, more than $2 million in funds, plus mentorship, training and business equipment, awarded to hundreds of entrepreneurs
SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. today announced the recipients of its fourth annual Up & Running Grants, a program established in 2020 to further eBay's mission of connecting people and building communities to create economic opportunity for all.
Since the award's inception, eBay has selected 50 US sellers annually to each receive $10,000, plus training and mentorship, to help strengthen and grow their businesses. In addition to the grants, this year's finalists also each received a stipend worth $500 to equip themselves with essential business technology and tools from eBay Refurbished.
"For nearly three decades, eBay has been supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping people turn their passions into economic opportunity," said Adam Ireland, GM and VP, eBay U.S. "eBay's Up & Running Grant underscores our commitment to helping small businesses thrive, and we can't wait to see how this year's recipients pursue their passions and ambitions."
Meet eBay's Class of 2023 Up & Running Grant winners:
- Torin Cutsinger, Amazing Finds Resell, Henderson, NV
- Ashley Turner, Ashley's This and That, Columbia, IL
- Dave Ng, Autolatch by All Who Wander Trading, Allentown, PA
- Xiang Xue, BeautyPurpleMagic, Salem, NH
- Joseph Talsky, Bike Plug, Clearwater, FL
- William Gardner, Bill Trading Company, Shelby, NC
- Jason Chupick, Biscuit Bikes, Crozet, VA
- Jason Higley, BitPistol Solutions, El Monte, CA
- William Buettner, BreezySeeds, Gurnee, IL
- Shannon Kramer, Brickeology, Nolensville, TN
- Andrew Cavaliere, Cav Design Studio, Nutley, NJ
- Rebecca Johnson, Center Valley Vintage, Freedom, WI
- Farideh Ramezani, ChasingFabulous, Jamaica, NY
- Shakira Matherly, Cloud 9 Vintage & Wares, LLC, Phoenix, AX
- Larry Shute Jr, CoinzComics, Indianapolis, IN
- Ben Goldsborough, CollectorCrafts, Middletown, DE
- Nathan Lin, Columbia Ivy Leaguer, Sunnyvale, CA
- Luis Ramirez, Cortezapparel, Maricopa, AZ
- Edda Colunga, Dearlyemily, Odessa, TX
- David Sapienza, Dsap's Postcards, Columbus OH
- Robert Dunwoodie, DunwoodieCoins, Oceanside, CA
- Grace Easevoli, Easetrade, Apex, NC
- Tarina Medford, Euphoric Operations, Lake Worth, FL
- Mary McMurtrey, Fashion For Your Life, Sand Springs, OK
- Valarie G Mayol, Fidelia's Closet, Elk Grove, CA
- Jason Schall, Go-Fish-On, Charleston, SC
- Jack Mitchell-Hooge, Jack's Wares, Albany, OR
- Luke Clark, Jesus Reigns USA, Murfreesboro, TN
- Stanley Kvitko, Kracked Screens, Walnut Creek, CA
- Christian Komo, longlivekicks, Wentzville, MO
- James Gao, lostthenfound888, Forest Hills, NY
- Trevor Barnes, Merchant of Babylon, Bakersfield, CA
- Catherine Lawrence, Midtown Scholar Bookstore, Harrisburg, PA
- Havin Hughes, Midwest Moto Parts, Chicago Heights, IL
- Daniel Richmond, Milliken Mushroom Supply, Arvada, CO
- Oana Ancuta Farcas, Mobimal, Miami, FL
- Alexander Dirisio, Modern Vintage World, Rochester, NY
- Karen Martinez, Pop Academy Shop, New York, NY
- Katherine Chen, Rag Riot Vintage, Flinton, PA
- Angie Coradin, Regenerex Medical, Coral Springs, FL
- Kirsti Renwall, ROCK IT RESELL, Portland, OR
- Pat Sandomenico, Sando Sports Flips, Land O'Lakes, FL
- Jeane Goforth, Scrollworks Youth Music School, Birmingham, AL
- Rolanda Farmer, Signature Concepts, Douglasville, GA
- Sage Howard, Style and Sustainability, Salt Lake City, UT
- Daniel Carnevale, Sunshine of Deals, North Bergen, NJ
- Daniel Trujillo, The Hoarder Store, CA
- Amy Nesbitt, The Nesbitt Experience, Charlestown, RI
- Keyona Taylor, Turn Key, Baltimore, MD
- Michael Grasso, Vintage Duder's Treasures, Ventura, CA
See the 2023 winners in this video here.
eBay's support of small business
eBay's small businesses consistently report that eBay provides economic opportunity and empowerment. According to eBay's 2023 Small Business Report, 95% of eBay sellers see a strong correlation between eBay and their business success, while 79% of sellers say that eBay helps small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. Since 2020, Up & Running Grant recipients – ranging from collectibles sellers, to fashion stores, to sporting goods shops – have leveraged grant funds to invest in crucial areas of their businesses, including purchasing new equipment and inventory or hiring and training employees.
About the Up & Running Grants Program
Since its introduction in 2020, eBay's annual Up & Running Grants program has received more than 50,000 applications from entrepreneurs sharing details of their businesses ambitions and growth goals. Following a comprehensive review, 50 sellers are chosen annually to each receive $10,000 in cash direct training, Q&A sessions and mentorship from ranking eBay sellers, and eBay Academy training — eBay's e-learning platform. All applicants of the Up & Running Grants program are also offered access to mentorship and resources on Hello Alice, a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow.
