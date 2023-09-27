Last Surviving Medal of Honor Recipient of WWII, Woody Williams' last dying wish to honor Gold Star Families, becomes a reality on his 100th birthday.

Last Surviving Medal of Honor Recipient of WWII, Woody Williams' last dying wish to honor Gold Star Families, becomes a reality on his 100th birthday.

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to be dedicated Oct. 2 in Huntington, W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National hero and treasure, Hershel "Woody" Williams, the last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient, would have been 100 on October 2. In commemoration of that special day, The Woody Williams Foundation and the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance (SPEA) is making Woody's dying wish a reality with the establishment of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Huntington, W.Va.

Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel Woody Williams salutes Gold Star Families on his 90th Birthday, Oct 2, 2013, at the dedication of the first-in-the-nation Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Dunbar, W.Va. Williams Co-Founded the nonprofit along with his grandsons, Brent Casey and Bryan Casey. To date, the foundation has dedicated over 130 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments across the US. (PRNewswire)

A Gold Star Family is a family or family member who lost a loved one in military service.

The Huntington Gold Star Families Memorial Monument dedication is slated for October 2 at 10 a.m. at the city's War Memorial Arch. Guest Speakers are expected to include U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and Congresswoman Carol Miller. American country music artist and legend Lee Greenwood will perform, as well as the Broadway star of Les Miserables, Mark McVey.

Williams, who had lived in the Huntington area, wrote a proposal to the City of Huntington a month before his June 29, 2022, passing, requesting their consideration to honor KY-OH-WV Tri-State Gold Star Families with the memorial monument. Upon Woody's passing, the SPEA, a Huntington nonprofit, immediately took up the cause.

The SPEA went on to raise approximately $100,000 toward the project.

Brent Casey, Williams' grandson, Board Member of The Woody Williams Foundation, and Owner of Valor Coins and Pins said, "Just as my grandfather Woody wished, the Gold Star Families in the Huntington area must never be forgotten. We must always remember and honor their sacrifice; and now his wish will become a reality on what would be his 100th birthday. If he were here with us today, this is exactly what he would want for his birthday." Valor Coins and Pins is a proud sponsor and supporter of this special event.

Casey and his brother, Bryan Casey founded the Woody Williams Foundation on Woody's 90th birthday. The Woody Williams Foundation, a 501c3, forever changed the landscape for Gold Star Families. Since 2013, the Woody Williams Foundation has dedicated over 130 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments in all 50 states and Guam. There are nearly 70 others in progress across the U.S. The foundation will continue to carry forward the legacy of Woody Williams, to recognize, honor and serve Gold Star Families.

About Valor Coins and Pins: they are a different kind of Challenge Coin company. A company with a cause and a purpose. Valor Coins is a Cause-Driven, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business. Brent and Bryan Casey started Valor Coins six years ago to help support their grandfather, Medal Of Honor recipient, Hershel Woody Williams, and his mission to honor Gold Star families. Valor Coins is a proud supporter of The Woody Williams Foundation, as well as many other military nonprofits, such as USA CARES and the Robert Irvine Foundation.

