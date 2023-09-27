EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Hires Bob Berlinsky to Lead All Facets of Construction for the Company

Berlinsky brings over 20 years' experience in data center construction to further accelerate EdgeCore's growth in North America

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the appointment of Bob Berlinsky to serve as Executive Vice President, reporting to the CEO. In his role, Berlinsky will be responsible for further developing strategic contracting, procurement and financial plans for the company's data center portfolio, and will play a key part in delivering the company's mission to construct data centers designed to enable high power density and enhanced energy efficiency.

Prior to joining EdgeCore, Berlinsky was Executive Vice President at CloudHQ where he was responsible for creating the initial data center development capabilities for the start-up hyperscale provider. Prior to this, Berlinsky served as Senior Vice President at DuPont Fabros, a pioneering wholesale data center company, where he had primary responsibility for all budget and schedule activities for over two billion dollars of data center development. Earlier in his career, Berlinsky held construction management positions of increasing importance at AboveNet and at a major national construction firm.

"Bob Berlinsky is a key hire for EdgeCore," said Lee Kestler, EdgeCore CEO. "I know first-hand the deep institutional knowledge and expertise he brings to wholesale data center projects, and I am thrilled to welcome him to the EdgeCore team."

"Bob brings enthusiasm and an incredible track record of leadership in the complete lifecycle of construction projects at scale," said Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeCore. "His reputation and ability to execute with our construction partners solidifies the EdgeCore team as we ramp up multiple campuses across the country."

Berlinsky will be based in EdgeCore's northern Virginia office but will have an active presence in Silicon Valley as the company builds out its Santa Clara campus.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud, internet, and technology companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center capacity supported by best-in-class service-delivery capabilities. Privately held and supported by committed equity to fund an initial aggregate amount of over USD $4 billion in development, EdgeCore supports customer requirements by proactively investing in land, power, and vertical development in key data center locations, with buildings that highlight density engineering and meet key performance specifications, safety metrics, and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has four markets with power and shovel ready campuses, operational data center buildings, and the ability to expand investment into new markets. For more information, please visit edgecore.com .

