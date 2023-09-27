Arkose Labs' Excellence Streak Continues: Claims Top Honor in G2 Customer Relationship Index for Enterprise Fraud Detection, Notches Sixth Consecutive Leadership Ranking in Bot Detection and Mitigation

Arkose Bot Manager Leads the Way in Customer Satisfaction, Awarded Highest Combined Scores in "Ease of Doing Business With", "Quality Customer Support", and "Likely to Recommend"

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in bot management and account security, announced that it continues to rank highly against competitors on G2 , landing in the leader quadrant in multiple reports this quarter, including the Grid for Bot Detection and Mitigation Software , an honor it has received for six consecutive quarters.

Arkose Bot Manager ranks as leader in G2 2023 Fall reports (PRNewswire)

"As services become more digital, we're witnessing a surge in bot attacks." -- Ashish Jain , CPO, Arkose Labs

Arkose Bot Manager was also recognized as a leader in the Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Web Security and was ranked as the top product in the G2 Fall 2023 Enterprise Relationship Index for Fraud Detection. This G2 report ranking was based exclusively on legitimate and verified customer reviews. The relationship index highlights Arkose Labs' commitment to its customers, which represent the biggest companies in the world, and the high-efficacy of its platform. G2 calculates a product's relationship score using a proprietary algorithm that factors in real-user satisfaction ratings for a number of relationship-related review questions.

Arkose Labs works with the most recognizable enterprises in the world to manage and mitigate the constant bot attacks they face from bad actors. Companies across industries such as Gaming, Social Media, Travel, Financial Services, Entertainment, Retail, and Technology use Arkose Labs to stop adversarial attacks on their platforms and consumers' accounts. Arkose Bot Manager is known for stopping attacks immediately and permanently, which ultimately saves enterprises money and resources, especially precious engineering and developer time.

Arkose Labs Chief Product Officer Ashish Jain said:

"As services become more digital, we're witnessing a surge in bot attacks. The rise of Cybercrime-as-a-Service (CaaS) platforms provides adversaries with easier access to sophisticated tools for fraud. Our products, customer service, and security strategy are all built to enterprise scale while ensuring the highest quality customer experience. Of all our G2 leadership accolades this quarter, we are most proud of the Best Relationship award because it highlights Arkose Labs' close working relationship with our customers, and the value that we place on their success."

Access your copy of the new G2 reports on the Arkose Labs' website here .

About Arkose Labs

The mission of Arkose Labs is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from online spam and abuse. Recognized by G2 as the 2023 Leader in Bot Detection and Mitigation, with the highest score in customer satisfaction and largest market presence four quarters running, Arkose Labs offers the world's first $1M warranties for credential stuffing and SMS toll fraud. With 20% of our customers being Fortune 500 companies, our AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic threat response to undermine the strategy of attack, all while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices in London, U.K., San Jose, Costa Rica, Pune, India, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Brisbane, Australia, Arkose Labs protects enterprises from cybercrime and abuse. For more about Arkose Labs, follow the company on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

Head of Global Brand and Communications

Arkose Labs

j.creechavent@arkoselabs.com

+1 843-986-8229

Arkose Bot Manager is recognized as a Web Security leader. (PRNewswire)

Arkose Bot Manager is Web Security leader for enterprise-sized companies. (PRNewswire)

Arkose Bot Manager is easy to get started. (PRNewswire)

Arkose Bot Manager recognized for having best relationships with customers. (PRNewswire)

Arkose Bot Manager is easy to do business with. (PRNewswire)

Big companies find Arkose Bot Manager easy to do business with. (PRNewswire)

Arkose Bot Manager is easy to deploy. (PRNewswire)

Arkose Labs (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arkose Labs