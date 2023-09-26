Sharp's Tami Rojas Named NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business 2023

Director of Procurement recognized for her significant impact on Sharp and the NJ community

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) announced today that NJBIZ has named Tami Rojas, Director of Procurement and Treasury, one of its Best 50 Women in Business for 2023. This award program recognizes 50 women in New Jersey who have made significant impacts on their business and community at large.

Tami Rojas, Director of Procurement and Treasury, Sharp Electronics Corporation (PRNewswire)

Tami has been in the procurement field for over 20 years and currently leads contract negotiations and renewals with prospecting and existing vendors, third-party providers and suppliers at Sharp. She is passionate about her field of work and enjoys that it can drive the success of a business while supporting new vendor initiatives and corporate responsibility goals.

Tami previously served as co-chair of WISE (Women Inspiring Sharp's Evolution). WISE is a professional development group that allows her to work directly with women to meet their goals. She also serves as a mentor in Sharp's formal mentorship program, where she supports rising professionals in their growth and career trajectory. Additionally, Tami is involved in her local community by participating in food drives and has served as treasurer for her school's parents' board to support fundraising committees.

"It comes as no surprise to us that Tami Rojas has been recognized as an NJBIZ Best Women in Business, given her tireless work and dedication to her colleagues at Sharp and her community," said Jeff Ashida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sharp Electronics Corporation. "Tami is a great role model for women at our company. She is driven, detail-oriented and a critical asset for Sharp in helping us grow our business."

"Sharp has a vast number of strong, intelligent and talented women," said Tami. "To be chosen for this honor is humbling and I am truly grateful and deeply honored to represent Sharp Electronics, our Finance team and all women in business this year."

The NJBIZ Best 50 Women in Business program selects winners via a panel of independent judges who review the entrants' professional experiences, accomplishments and involvement in their community, and run these criteria through a point system.

This list was announced on September 13, 2023 on NJBIZ's website and will be celebrated at an in-person event on October 25, 2023 at The Palace at Somerset Park in New Jersey.

