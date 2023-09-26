New Desk Lamp Series Prioritize Unique Lighting Solutions for Modern Offices

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving beyond traditional office lighting, Madison Liquidators brings LED desk lamps to workspaces with modern designs by Koncept Lighting that turn a traditionally utilitarian office piece into a conversation piece. Leading the charge in this desk lamp wave is the fact that the highly-thoughtful and well-crafted designs will benefit customers by becoming a functional and attractive focal point for office desks and workstations.

LED's reduce energy use by 75%, and last up to 25 times longer, than incandescent lighting. This means that LED desk lamps are an investment that checks the energy-efficiency, and therefore, environmentally-friendly boxes. Offering products that are affordable in the short-term, save money in the long-run and positively impact the environment is why the Madison Liquidators team is excited to provide customers with new desk lamp selections.

These desk lamps come standard in silver and black, but many of the models offer eye-catching light changing colors. Bold colors such as reds, purples and greens will fill the desktop with an interest that turns a desktop accessory into a statement piece. Having the right lighting is essential to productivity and can affect the overall feel of a space. Desk lamps don't have to be boring, and these modern lighting selections prove that with their innovative, futuristic designs.

With the brand partnership that Madison Liquidators has cultivated with Koncept Lighting, an important level of expertise is being brought along with it. They exclusively manufacture office lighting solutions while other brands focus on multiple office furniture pieces such as reception desks , locking file cabinets and waiting room chairs. While desk lamps are a small item, a good desk lamp can take the workstation to a new level of productivity through the illumination of the work area.

Energy saving in both the monthly bill and the duration that it lasts is a win on every front as new the desk lamp series' save energy and last longer than traditional lighting options. With a minimalist aesthetic and dimming features this small desktop item will become a conversation piece. Along with top-of-the-line brand partners, Madison Liquidators remains a trusted source for quality office furniture. They hope to continue to provide consumers with well-thought out, interesting and even fun office and desk accessories .

