Azzur Group Appoints Senior Executive, Sarah Stevens, Ph.D., as President of Azzur Labs & Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™

HATBORO, Pa., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of Sarah Stevens , to President of Azzur Labs and Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ (COD).

In this new role, Sarah is responsible for operations and strategy across all Azzur Labs and Azzur COD locations throughout the United States. With more than 10 locations spanning MA, NC, IL and CA, Sarah will focus on meeting customer needs through enhanced services, excellence in delivery, and cross-functional alignment.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Azzur Group, and I look forward to working alongside the talented and innovative people that make Azzur Labs and Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand such unique businesses," said Sarah. "Together, we'll continue to advance and align our service offerings to meet the challenges our customers face in bringing life-changing products to market safely, compliantly and efficiently. It is truly differentiated, in a landscape where customers typically only have 'build or CDMO' options."

Sarah joins Azzur Group with 20 years of industry experience, serving most recently as the Senior Vice President, Head of Early Development, Quotient Sciences. She's also held senior leadership roles spanning services across all phases of drug development and manufacturing at Curia/AMRI (Albany Molecular Research, Inc.) and Aptuit. Sarah holds a Doctorate of Pharmaceutics from the University of Manchester (Manchester, UK), as well as a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Pharmacy from the University of Strathclyde (Glasgow, UK).

"I'm pleased to welcome Sarah Stevens as the new President of Azzur Labs and Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand," said Ryan Ott , Chief Operating Officer, of Azzur Group. "Sarah's extensive scientific, operations, and leadership experience complement the innovative teams that have led to the growth of Azzur Labs and Azzur COD over the past decade, and I'm confident that her leadership will enhance our abilities to meet growing client needs."

Founded in 2012 in Lehigh Valley, PA, Azzur Labs provides full-scale GxP laboratory services for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and healthcare industries, including but not limited to environmental monitoring, analytical testing, and microbiology testing. In 2024, Azzur Labs will expand its offerings to include services tailored specifically to the needs of biologics innovators, including assay and protocol development, bioanalytical testing, and study design and execution. Azzur Labs has facilities in Lehigh Valley, PA; Boston, MA; Raleigh, NC; Chicago, Il; San Diego, CA; and Alameda, CA.

Azzur COD was founded in 2019 as a hybrid manufacturing solution for early-phase biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Combining cleanroom licensing with wrap-around GMP services, environmental monitoring, materials management, and facilities management, Azzur COD bolsters clients' ability to take control of their manufacturing processes and increase speed to clinic. Azzur COD currently has facilities in Waltham, MA; Burlington, MA; Vista, CA; and Raleigh, NC; with locations currently under construction in Devens, MA and Alameda, CA.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to DeliveryTM, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

