EA COLLECTIVE NAMES NEW PRESIDENT OF STORYHORSE AND STUDIO SAGE, LIZA NIKITAS

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Chicago-based EA Collective, a group of creative agencies, announces today the promotion of Liza Nikitas to the position of President of Storyhorse and Studio Sage .

Liza Nikitas has been promoted to President of Storyhorse and Studio Sage. (PRNewswire)

EA Collective announces today the promotion of Liza Nikitas to President of Storyhorse and Studio Sage

Liza joined Agency EA in 2014 as a producer, providing production leadership to her project teams and working with clients such as Hilton, Google, Northwestern Medicine and GSV. Her core responsibility was the logistical coordination of her projects' many moving parts to ensure flawless execution while delivering on the creative vision of the event and working smartly within budget parameters. In 2020, she became one of the founding members of Storyhorse, helping to establish many of the division's practices and processes. Since assuming leadership of this division, she was instrumental in tripling revenue in two years.

"Liza is both a tenured and trusted leader with a wealth of experience, not only in the production realm, but in her recent efforts in building Storyhorse. She is the ideal strategic leader for Studio Sage and we are excited for her to help continue molding and growing both divisions as we see more future synergistic opportunities for the two groups to work jointly." - Lucy Stratton, CEO

As President of Storyhorse and Studio Sage, Liza will focus on the development and implementation of both divisions' overall strategic direction: identifying strategic growth opportunities, allocating resources effectively, setting and driving toward long-term goals, and more.

About Storyhorse:

Storyhorse is a branding house of spirited storytellers, known for leveraging strategic know-how and creative muscle to build brands that not only make an impact, they last. Partnering with innovators, dreamers and creative thinkers, Storyhorse delivers purposeful brands with character and power.

About Studio Sage:

Studio Sage creates engaging and resonant content for your video, digital and broadcast needs. Our team of technology specialists bring their collective wealth of experience to every project they touch, regardless of whether it's stand-alone content or a full series production.

Located in the heart of Chicago, Storyhorse and Studio Sage are divisions of EA Collective, a group of connection experts who create brand identities (Storyhorse), content (Studio Sage) and experiences (Agency EA).

CONTACT: Lauren Aquino, +18476824278, laquino@thisiseacollective.com;

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EA Collective