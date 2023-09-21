UST Vision Checkout AI-Enabled Autonomous Retail Solution Implemented at Jackson Hole Airport Restaurant

Innovative solution improves efficiency and customer experience through advanced touchless self-checkout technology

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is proud to announce that UST Vision Checkout – a frictionless, touchless retail solution designed to streamline the shopping experience – has been deployed at Jackson Hole Airport (JCO) in Wyoming, U.S. The innovative solution is located at the Bistro and Grab & Go areas of Jedediah's at the Airport, the sole food vendor at an airport that welcomes over 500,000 passengers annually. UST is a leading innovator in frictionless commerce, offering advanced retail solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of traditional brick-and-mortar stores and equip them for future success.



UST Vision Checkout is part of UST's comprehensive retail solution offerings and is a SCO (Self-checkout) terminal powered by computer vision. It has the standard SCO capability of bar code scanning and look up products mode, significantly simplifying "Grab n Go "purchases. With Jedediah's at the Airport seeing major demand spikes that accompany flight departure schedules, the streamlined process offered by UST Vision Checkout allows employees to devote themselves to meeting other customer needs during peak service times. Furthermore, the automated nature of UST Vision Checkout makes it possible for the restaurant to keep its doors open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and ensure that passengers can always purchase whatever items they desire.

The self-checkout (SCO) capabilities offered by UST Vision Checkout make the solution suitable for a wide range of retail applications as it enables retailers to reduce potential shoplifting at SCO, circumvent traditional POS systems, and avoid associated licensing fees. UST's bespoke pricing model ensures that retailers can expect a substantial ROI soon after implementation. The key features of UST Vision Checkout, such as AI-powered processes and recommendations as well as increased efficiency, make it as an essential solution for modern retailers.

"UST Vision Checkout makes checkout up to three times faster, meaning it is a win-win for retail operators and customers. This innovative solution does more than enable frictionless retail; it puts the customer first and enhances the entire shopping experience while also allowing retail operators to allocate resources more efficiently. Passengers flying in and out of Jackson Hole Airport will be able to see how UST Vision Checkout revolutionizes retail by providing a simple, intelligent, and autonomous self-checkout experience through cutting edge computer vision analytics and a touchless user interface," said Gilroy Mathew, SVP, Global Head of Engineering, UST.

"UST Vision Checkout is optimized on an Intel Xeon processor and Intel GPU. This combination has provided 3X faster processing of SKU images. It is a perfect example of Edge to Cloud infrastructure. UST Vision Checkout is hosted in Microsoft Azure Cloud. We see tremendous ROI advantage for operators using UST Vision Checkout in corporate cafeteria space as well as in Micro-markets and C stores," commented Subhodip Bandyopadhyay, Global Head of Frictionless Commerce and General Manager - Emerging Technology Solutions, UST.

"At Jackson Hole Airport, most flights depart at midday, meaning that vendors can rapidly see an influx of 500 to 1000 people, making it difficult to move customers efficiently through the checkout process. The addition of UST Vision Checkout gives passengers the ability to quickly self-checkout through a rapid process that is guided by AI. This makes it easier for us to rapidly meet their needs and ensure that everyone has the food they need prior to boarding," said Rhea Brough, General Manager, Jedediah's at the Airport.

With its advanced item training options and onboarding capability, UST Vision Checkout is an AI-based end-to-end retail solution that can be quickly integrated into any retail setting. As retailers look to bounce back from the pandemic and cope with front-line labor shortages, UST Vision Checkout allows for the integration of technology that increases flexibility while boosting the customer experience. The adaptability of UST Vision Checkout is enhanced by XPLORAZZI's vision algorithm and UST's bespoke development of middleware along with custom user interfaces and databases. In addition, UST Vision Checkout comes with smart UI technology that supports fast, intuitive, responsive, and robust checkout flows. UST Vision Checkout is the latest example of UST's leading end-to-end product engineering capabilities. With offerings spanning design, hardware, software, and cloud, IT is equipped to help drive digital transformation for its partners across various industries.

For more information on UST and its work driving digital innovation, please visit the homepage of UST Retail and the UST Newsroom.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE UST