Fresh Thyme Market Celebrates $400,000 In Donations to Local Food Banks

Fresh Thyme shoppers support Midwest food banks

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a grocer that has a mission to improve the way communities eat by offering real fresh food, is proud to announce for Hunger Action Month that it has donated over $400,000, the equivalent of around 4 million meals*, to the Feeding America network of food banks and other local food banks in 2023.

September is Hunger Action Month, the annual month-long call to action to spread awareness and inspire everyone to join the movement to end hunger.

"At Fresh Thyme, our partnership with Feeding America and supporting local food banks is not just a collaboration but a shared commitment to combat food insecurity in our local communities," said Fresh Thyme Market President, Liz Zolcak. "We strive to enrich the lives of the communities we serve. It guides all we do, and we're proud to give back with our customers in a way that directly aligns with our mission and values."

Three annual programs are a part of Fresh Thyme's donation to Feeding America and other local food banks across the brand's Midwestern footprint:

Round Up at the Register: All Fresh Thyme store locations host a Round Up at the Register program throughout the year, where customers have the opportunity to donate upon checkout each time they shop.

Food Rescue Program : Fresh Thyme stores donate surplus food and meals to community food banks. Each store team works diligently to ensure the food donations are maximized through careful handling of product pulled from the shelf and staged for local food bank partners' routine pick-ups. In 2023 thus far, Fresh Thyme has donated an additional 900,000 meals through this program.

Grab and Give Initiative: Customers also have the ability to purchase pre-bagged groceries at checkout during the holiday season through the Grab and Give program, where the purchased groceries go directly to local food banks.

Fresh Thyme has been a longstanding partner of Feeding America and other local food banks in its continued commitment to fight against hunger. In addition to donating food and meals, Fresh Thyme employees come together to volunteer at local food banks throughout the year. These events span from Northern Illinois Food Bank to Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank. Fresh Thyme also invites local food bank partners to participate in in-store events to celebrate its customers' donations and amplify Feeding America's voice in its local communities.

Fresh Thyme invites its customers to join in its efforts and make a meaningful change in the battle against hunger. To learn more and find a Fresh Thyme location near you, visit freshthyme.com . For more information on Hunger Action Month visit FeedingAmerica.com/take-action.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

