YoCierge Inc. Announces Implementation of Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Review and Analysis of Medical Records

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YoCierge Inc., a leading national medical records retrieval company, announced today the official roll-out of its AI-powered software to digest complex medical records and provide clear, succinct summaries of each document. YoCierge has gone live with the release of an adaptable AI module that generates automated distillations of all medical records delivered. Each document is summarized into approximately one paragraph focusing on the overall conclusion contained within the record. In addition, it flags any particularly significant text relating to injuries or pain. The new service will be provided at no additional charge to select clients.

The new AI offering integrates with and complements ReChron™, an existing YoCierge AI product that chronologically orders all records retrieved. YoCierge AI is an in-house developed solution running exclusively on YoCierge's secure servers, guaranteeing that confidential information remains private and never passes through third party AI servers.

"Since its inception, YoCierge has prided itself on being at the forefront of record delivery systems technology. We are thrilled to unveil yet another first-in-class offering, our AI-powered software, which will save our clients countless hours of manual labor," said George Bessenyei, CEO of YoCierge. "We are confident that this new tool will result in dramatically reduced costs and increased efficiencies for our customers."

About YoCierge Inc.

Founded in 2017 and based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, YoCierge is a privately held medical record retrieval company serving law firms around the nation. YoCierge platforms integrate seamlessly with the best industry-standard legal case manager software, and provide users access to health records from millions of medical facilities. YoCierge delivers over 300,000 records per annum, and in some cases, within 30 minutes or less from the request. Prioritizing security and confidentiality, the company holds numerous information security and related certifications, including, without limitation, AICPA SOC2, ISO 27001, and ISO 22301. For more information, please visit our website at https://yocierge.com/.

