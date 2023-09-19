Oracle Adds Artificial Intelligence to Marketing, Sales, and Service Applications to Help Customers Grow Revenue

New AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud CX automate processes, improve insights, and enhance employee productivity

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Oracle has added new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to help marketers, sellers, and service agents grow revenue and deliver exceptional customer experience. The latest AI capabilities liberate marketers, sellers, and service agents from time-consuming and manual tasks by unlocking relevant content, recommendations, and insights with automation and conversational interfaces.

Customers expect a harmonized experience at real-time speed, in every and any context. The challenge for marketers, sellers, and service agents is to leverage the new velocity and vast quantity of data, with the help of AI, to unlock powerful insights that benefit customers and help grow business.

"Pre-trained large language models (LLMs) are changing the way we interact with people, content, and critical knowledge in our enterprises. We can now unlock insights and communicate with clarity like never before," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX. "With a unique combination of traditional and generative AI, running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and embedded in application flows, Oracle Cloud CX enables customer experience professionals to do their jobs with more accuracy and efficiency to ultimately drive more revenue."

New Oracle Cloud CX capabilities include:

Generative AI for Service: Generates content and streamlines processes automatically to help organizations resolve customer service issues faster. Part of Generates content and streamlines processes automatically to help organizations resolve customer service issues faster. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Service , the new generative AI capabilities include assisted agent responses, knowledge articles, and administrator guidance as well as search augmentation, customer engagement summaries, and field service recommendations. Learn more about the new generative AI-powered capabilities in Oracle Fusion Service here

Guided Campaigns: Enables marketing and sales teams to accelerate revenue by eliminating time-consuming coordination and delivering conversation-ready opportunities directly to sellers. Built on Enables marketing and sales teams to accelerate revenue by eliminating time-consuming coordination and delivering conversation-ready opportunities directly to sellers. Built on Oracle Fusion Cloud Marketing , Guided Campaigns walks marketers through a step-by-step process to launch personalized, brand-approved campaigns that automatically qualify leads and deliver them directly to sellers as conversion-ready opportunities. Learn more about the new Guided Campaigns capabilities in Oracle Fusion Marketing here

AI-Powered Account Linking: Gives sellers full visibility into accounts to reduce renewal time, expand upsell opportunities, and accelerate deal close. Part of Gives sellers full visibility into accounts to reduce renewal time, expand upsell opportunities, and accelerate deal close. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales , the new capabilities automatically detect and connect relevant account records in Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP to provide sellers with actionable insights. For example, sellers can be alerted when subscription services are nearing threshold limits to enable effective up-sell and re-sell conversations.

B2B Customer Data Platform (CDP) Enhancements: Scores and identifies sales opportunities based on past engagement to uncover the next best contact for hyper-personalization among sophisticated enterprise buying groups. The Scores and identifies sales opportunities based on past engagement to uncover the next best contact for hyper-personalization among sophisticated enterprise buying groups. The Oracle Unity Customer Data Platform segmentation canvas now supports the targeting of complex buying groups within an account hierarchy, while streamlined access to data enrichment and intent signals improves targeting and accelerates marketing and sales campaigns.

Intelligent Sales Orchestration: Helps sellers to be more focused, efficient, and effective by automating processes and providing AI-generated insights and recommendations. Part of Helps sellers to be more focused, efficient, and effective by automating processes and providing AI-generated insights and recommendations. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales , the new capabilities provide step-by-step guidance for complex sales scenarios and automatically logs activity with clean and enriched data so that the seller can stay focused on the buyer.

Advanced Field Asset Monitoring: Increases field service productivity by improving access to relevant information of all managed assets. Oracle Field Service, part of Increases field service productivity by improving access to relevant information of all managed assets. Oracle Field Service, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Service , improves field service technicians' access to critical service and repair information, including asset details, work-order history, asset notes, warranties, and subscriptions, on any device.

Supporting Quotes

"Many organizations today are seeking ways to automate disconnected manual processes and drive efficiencies as they realize new customer and revenue opportunities are being left on the table," said Paul Greenberg , managing principal of The 56 Group and author of CRM at the Speed of Light. "The latest AI updates to Oracle Cloud CX, are thoughtful and intelligent additions to the already strong portfolio. They are geared to automating age-old processes that take too much time and human energy. This will more than likely positively impact employee experiences, customer outcomes, and the bottom line."

Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud CX connects data across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn more about how Oracle Cloud CX can help businesses improve customer experience and build brand loyalty, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/cx/

About Oracle

About Oracle CloudWorld

Future Product Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Trademarks

