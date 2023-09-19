LF Edge Launches New Sandbox to Accelerate Code Deployment of Open Source Edge and IoT Technologies

Provided by Premier member company ZEDEDA, new SaaS enables easy deployment, remote management and orchestration, and secure device management of edge applications

BILBAO, Spain, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Summit Regional Day at Open Source Summit Europe -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that establishes an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced upcoming availability of the LF Edge Sandbox, a self-service platform to deploy LF Edge projects and solutions to edge devices.

(PRNewsfoto/LF Edge) (PRNewswire)

The LF Edge Sandbox is a centralized system that enables individuals to get started quickly with LF Edge projects to develop proofs of concept (POCs), demonstrations, and end- user experiences. A Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) service provided by member organization ZEDEDA , the LF Edge Sandbox can remotely manage and orchestrate edge hardware running LF Edge project applications. The service leverages EVE-OS, a universal, open Linux-based operating system for distributed edge computing developed within the LF Edge Project EVE , and enables secure device management and application orchestration at scale.

"The development of the LF Edge Sandbox speaks to the community's robust array of in-demand edge computing solutions," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "This new service will make it even easier for people and organizations to trial various LF Edge project solutions and blueprints across formats, ultimately enabling faster deployment. Congratulations to the community for achieving this milestone, and thank you to ZEDEDA for the resources."

"With so many interesting LF Edge projects available (and more coming), it has become daunting for one person, or even a small team, to learn enough to be able to install and try out all of these solutions," said Joe Pearson, chair, LF Edge Technical Advisory Council (TAC) and Open Source Strategy at IBM Software, Networking and Edge Computing. "Project EVE's platform, as implemented and supported by ZEDEDA, provides an 'easy button' to deploy any of these projects across multiple architectures and in whatever format (bare install, VM, or container) is best suited. This Sandbox will allow interested parties to become productive in minutes instead of days or weeks."

Using the LF Edge Sandbox

The LF Edge Sandbox, available in the coming weeks, will help developers quickly learn about and test open source projects. By making projects simple to deploy, developers can focus on building their own solutions and the resulting value these solutions deliver.

Any user with a Linux Foundation ID (accounts are free and can be created here ) will be able to create a free LF Edge Sandbox account and select which LF Edge project applications to deploy from a pre-configured list. Users can also deploy private applications to test real work use cases. Applications are deployed automatically and ready for testing within minutes.

More information about the LF Edge Sandbox is available at https://www.lfedge.org/ .

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and commercial adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contacts

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LF Edge