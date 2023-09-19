Leerink Partners Bolsters Equity Research Team with Hire of Michael Cherny

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 ­/PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, announced today the addition of Michael Cherny to the firm's Equity Research Department as a Senior Managing Director covering healthcare technology and distribution. Michael will join the firm on November 8 after his notice period concludes. He will be based in Leerink's New York City office and will report to Jim Kelly, Senior Managing Director, Director of Research.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the team as we continue our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality equity research to our clients," said Jim Kelly, Senior Managing Director, Director of Research at Leerink Partners. "Michael's unmatched expertise and insights will undoubtedly elevate our capabilities and reinforce our position as an industry leader in healthcare services research."

Cherny is joining Leerink Partners from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he has been a Managing Director / Healthcare Technology & Distribution Analyst. Earlier in his career, Cherny was a Healthcare Technology & Distribution Analyst at UBS Securities and held roles at Evercore ISI and Deutsche Bank within the healthcare and technology sector. Cherny has been recognized by several publications and industry associations and was ranked #1 in Institutional Investor's 2022 All-American Research Team in Healthcare Technology & Distribution.

"I am thrilled to join Leerink Partners to provide actionable insights to clients serving the healthcare technology and services sector," said Cherny. "I look forward to joining this prestigious team and contributing my industry expertise and passion for innovation as we navigate the complex landscape of healthcare investment."

Leerink Partners' research team covers over 260 companies across biopharma and healthcare. To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/ .

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a leading investment bank providing a complete suite of financial solutions comprising M&A advisory, equity, debt, and derivative capital markets, equity research, and sales and trading capabilities. The firm's strategic focus on the healthcare industry empowers it to provide unique advice and insights to its clients. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

