Landmark tool supports meat sector greenhouse gas reduction targets

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new tool released jointly today by the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) and the United Nations Global Compact Network USA (the U.S. chapter of the United Nations Global Compact) will aid meat companies of all sizes in measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – advancing the Meat Institute's aim for 100% of its members to set science-based GHG reduction targets in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The tool was developed through Meat Institute member participation in the UN Global Compact Network USA's Climate Ambition Accelerator program, a six-month program designed to equip companies with the knowledge and skills to path toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The tool uses real-life data methodologies and structural details (with data randomized and company details anonymized) to provide a concrete example that takes readers from defining a company's operational and organizational boundaries through understanding and measuring its direct, indirect, and value chain emissions (scope 1, 2, and 3).

Network USA Executive Director Adam Roy Gordon applauded the new tool and called for further public-private partnership to advance global goals:

"Ambitious business leaders recognize that taking climate action goes hand in hand with building prosperous communities, businesses and economies. Developing and disseminating resources that share technical expertise is key to empowering businesses to fulfill meaningful emissions reductions at scale."

Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts added:

"Sustaining meat for generations to come requires not only clear vision but also a concrete commitment to developing practical resources, like the GHG inventory tool, that help companies of all sizes implement best practices sector-wide.

The GHG inventory tool is a major step toward achieving the Meat Institute's Protein PACT targets, which advance continuous improvement in the sector and sustainability of all kinds - environmental, economic, and social."

Directly citing GHG Protocol and other relevant international standards, the tool defines key terms, details data collection and science-based calculation methodologies, provides alternative calculation methods, and shares other resources that might be of assistance to companies conducting GHG inventories.

To view the new guidance tool, click here .

About the North American Meat Institute: The Meat Institute is the United States' oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products. NAMI members include more than 350 meat packing and processing companies, the majority of which have fewer than 100 employees, and account for more than 95 percent of the United States' output of meat and 70 percent of turkey production. To learn more, visit MeatInstitute.org.

The Meat Institute is a founding partner of the Protein PACT for the People, Animals & Climate of Tomorrow, which unites partners across animal protein in the first-ever joint effort to accelerate the entire animal protein sector's progress toward global sustainable development goals for healthy people, healthy animals, healthy communities, and a healthy environment. To learn more, visit TheProteinPACT.org.

About Global Compact Network USA: Global Compact Network USA (Network USA) is the U.S. Chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. Network USA is a powerful network of companies and stakeholders dedicated to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals . By connecting partners with the resources of the greater UN, Network USA supports companies that are committed to fully integrating its principles of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption into their business strategies and operations. To learn more, visit GlobalCompactUSA.org.

