La Boulangerie Boul'Mich Celebrates Customer Appreciation Month and National Coffee Day with Exciting Promotions

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Appreciation Month is officially here, and La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, an artisanal bakery and cafe with a Latin twist, is showing their appreciation all month long. Throughout the month of September, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is celebrating its guests by planning a series of promotions and offers as a token of gratitude for the unwavering support, and a special gift on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29.

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich has always taken pride in its commitment to crafting exceptional experiences for its guests.

This Customer Appreciation Month, the bakery cafe is going above and beyond to express its gratitude as they have officially partnered with YETI to create a limited edition, red or grey coffee mug that will keep any drink hot or cold, available while supplies last. On National Coffee Day, Sept. 29th, guests who purchase this limited-edition YETI mug will receive a free 16oz specialty coffee. Then, this collector's mug entitles its holder to a remarkable 10% discount on any 12oz or 16oz coffee, if they bring the mug to any La Boulangerie Boul'Mich location until Sept. 2024.

Adding an element of excitement, Boul'Mich introduces a unique mug design each and every year, making this an eagerly anticipated tradition for the brand. The signature mug is to celebrate the enduring bond between La Boulangerie Boul'Mich and its cherished guests, representing not only a vessel for delicious beverages and commemorating them for their constant support, but also as a token of appreciation.

"We owe our success to our wonderful guests whose loyalty and support have fueled our growth. Customer Appreciation Month and National Coffee Day are our ways of giving back to the community that has embraced us with open arms," says Corinne Farkash Mizrahi, Chief Marketing Officer at La Boulangerie Boul'Mich. "The signature mug is a tangible representation of our gratitude, and we're excited to see it become a cherished tradition."

The guest celebrations extend far beyond just National Coffee Day. Throughout the entire month, La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is rolling out an array of enticing promotions for both dine-in and online guests. Guests can earn double loyalty points on all their purchases, every day of the month, making each visit even more rewarding.

For those who enjoy the convenience of online orders, a special treat awaits. A 30% discount on online orders can be availed by using the promo code "CUSTOMER30" on the bakery's online platform. In addition, guests spending $50 or more will receive a $5 gift card, while those who spend $100 or more will be rewarded with a $15 gift card, redeemable on their next visit. While La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is excited to partner with delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash to ensure its culinary delights reach a wider audience, the focus of this celebration remains on their guests' earning rewards for their loyalty.

Join La Boulangerie Boul'Mich throughout Customer Appreciation Month and on National Coffee Day to indulge in the warmth of a great cup of coffee, relish delectable treats and partake in a month-long celebration of gratitude. For more information, please visit www.LaBoulangerieusa.com. For media inquiries, contact Bianca Kasawdish at Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com.

About La Boulangerie Boul'Mich

La Boulangerie Boul'Mich is a European artisanal bakery with a Latin twist concept that has been serving Miami for over 20 years. Their concept is simple, guests are in a relaxed environment amongst friends in a space that combines light, earthly colors, and a vintage-industrial style atmosphere.

The brand takes pride in providing its guests with a delightful culinary experience. From the moment guests step inside the café and bakery, they are greeted with the warm aroma of freshly baked pastries and bread and the sight of their friendly and welcoming team. With seven different locations, the all-day breakfast menu boasts of delectable options such as Traditional Eggs Benedict, Croque Madame "Our Style," New York Bagel, and fresh Greek Avocado Toast. Guests can also indulge in everyday, freshly baked goods, including gourmet empanadas, quiches, award-winning croissants and desserts such as Macarons and Elephant Ear cookies. The menu also features European and Latin pastries like Tequenos, Alfajor, and Pan De Bono, as well as European-style gourmet sandwiches and an array of pasta dishes.

The brand believes that good food is meant to be shared with loved ones, and La Boulangerie Boul'Mich provides the perfect setting for enjoying a delicious meal or pastry with friends and family. For more information on La Boulangerie Boul'Mich, visit www.LaBoulangerieusa.com.

