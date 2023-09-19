NYON, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UEFA Champions League is the most-watched annual sporting event in the world. With the new limited-edition Big Bang e UEFA Champions League Gen3 get ready for the goals, as you switch on your watch to see the UEFA Champions League logo appear, and set up the competition app to follow the action live. Easy, efficient, simple and the best way to stay connected to the game no matter what, where and when!

Big Bang e UEFA Champions League (PRNewswire)

Hublot & UEFA Champions League – an 8 year story

Hublot loves football, and has enjoyed a successful partnership with UEFA, most notably having been partners with the UEFA EURO™ for the last four competitions (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020) and with the UEFA Champions League since 2015, keeping time for the most memorable moments in the history of football. Created 68 years ago and rebranded the UEFA Champions League in 1992, the 2023/24 season has just begun. Don't miss the chance to follow the season's 125 matches directly on your wrist.

Big Bang e UEFA Champions League Gen3

Issued in a 200-piece limited edition and showcasing the UEFA Champions League legendary blue color in Hublot's iconic ceramic, the Big Bang of the digital era represents its third generation, five years after the launch of Hublot's first connected watch. The improved, large high-definition screen grants you access to every single moment of the match, at the heart of the action.

From your wrist, and on the UEFA Champions League dial, you will automatically enter "match mode" once the match begins. A countdown will start 15 minutes before kick-off, providing information on the line ups. During the course of the match, you will be able to keep track of half-times, additional time, goals scored (with the official adidas matchball animation) mentioning the relevant player's name, yellow and red cards and goal attempts. The watch follows the entire match right through to the final score. If any action has been missed, the wearer can replay any of the key moments using the "replay" mode and scrolling through with the crown.

The 44mm micro-blasted and polished blue ceramic case of this high-tech timepiece houses a Qualcomm® Snapdragon WearTM 4100+ processor and features eight different sensors and GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Heart Rate Monitor and NFC payment connectivity. The Big Bang e UEFA Champions League Gen3 is of course compatible with both Google Android and Apple iOS operating systems, as well as water-resistant to 3 ATM and endowed with an all-day battery life with a two-hour charging time from empty to full.

The Big Bang e UEFA Champions League Gen3 brings football enthusiasts an intensely personal experience of the quest to be crowned European champions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209703/Hublot_SA.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209706/Hublot_SA_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209707/Hublot_SA_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920991/Hublot_Logo.jpg

