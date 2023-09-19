Agtonomy, On-Target Collaborate to Advance All-Electric Implement Ecosystems

Agtonomy Debuts Autonomous Electrostatic Smart Spray Integration at FIRA USA

SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agtonomy, a leading software and services company specializing in advanced autonomous and AI solutions for agriculture, announced today a partnership with OnTarget to develop an all-electric, electrostatic autonomous smart sprayer, ushering in the next generation of advanced, smart spray solutions for sustainable agriculture.

Agtonomy logo (PRNewsfoto/Agtonomy) (PRNewswire)

Agtonomy debuts first all-electric electrostatic smart sprayer prototype designed for specialty crops at FIRA USA today.

The first all-electric, electrostatic smart sprayer prototype designed specifically for specialty crop producers will make its public debut today at the FIRA USA ag robotics and autonomy show, taking place from September 19-21 in Salinas Sports Complex.

"Embedding Agtonomy's AI 'smarts' into OnTarget's proven electrostatic ag sprayers ups the ante in next-gen smart-spray solutions, bringing unparalleled results and better outcomes to more farmers, faster," said Tim Bucher, CEO and co-founder of Agtonomy. "Both Agtonomy and OnTarget share a vision of smart, all-electric implement ecosystems as the future of agriculture, not only for efficiency and cost-savings, but for significant contributions to sustainable farming practices."

OnTarget's electrostatic technology, which creates charged spray droplets that more uniformly cover and cling to surfaces, helps growers cut their spray time in half while using less water and using crop protection products more efficiently.

"Building upon 28 years of engineering and in-field experience as the leader in electrostatic applications for specialty crops, partnering with Agtonomy lets OnTarget bring the grower next generation technology and autonomy, reducing costs, liability and achieving better results at the lowest cost per acre," said Willie Hartman, founder of OnTarget, whose prototype has already been used in test sites across California.

The collaboration represents Agtonomy's latest partnership with equipment and implement manufacturers to embed intelligent technology into farming equipment to drive automation, efficiency and sustainability.

Agtonomy's 2024 pilot program spanning across the West Coast will give early-adopter growers the first chance to use and contribute to the ongoing development of this cutting-edge technology.

About Agtonomy: Agtonomy is a leading software and services company specializing in advanced autonomous and AI solutions for agriculture. We address the pressing challenges of labor scarcity, sustainability, and shrinking profit margins faced by farmers. With strategic partnerships with renowned equipment OEMs, including Bobcat, we embed our "smarts'' in tractors and implements, driving digital transformation and offering commercial-scale solutions. Our experienced team combines expertise in product development, high-tech innovation, and agriculture, ensuring we deliver transformative change to the industry. For more information about Agtonomy, please visit www.agtonomy.com.

About OnTarget: OnTarget is the global leader in electrostatic sprayers, engineered alongside growers for 28 years. OnTarget's patented technology delivers the most effective applications of biologicals and biostimulants using 80 percent less water, and 50 percent less power, labor, and time. Learn about the future of agriculture at ontargetspray.com

OnTarget (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agtonomy