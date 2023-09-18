Rocrich AGV Solutions: Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich Joint Venture Now in Operation, Paving the Path for Automation Excellence

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- German intralogistics pioneer Jungheinrich and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today the successful launch of Rocrich AGV Solutions (Rocrich).

Marking a significant milestone following the initial joint venture plans announced in June, this collaborative effort strengthens and expands on Jungheinrich's and Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' existing partnership with over 570 Logisnext dealer locations across North America. Rocrich offers proven mobile automation solutions for warehouses, production facilities and the industry's best service promise with leading local and regional coverage.

Through Rocrich, customers and industry partners now have access to a comprehensive suite of mobile automation and robotics solutions – spanning all major customer use cases from standard to special purpose AGVs and automated forklifts. This strategic offering within the North American market further builds upon Rocrich's ability to harness Rocla's and Jungheinrich's global industry-leading knowledge and expertise in automation – with a continuous stream of innovative products expected in the future.

"Today marks an exciting achievement as our strategic vision becomes a reality, launching Rocrich into its operational journey," said Brian Spradlin, President of Rocrich. "This moment highlights our dedication and drive to reshape the material handling industry through innovative mobile automation solutions."

In line with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' and Jungheinrich's commitment to drive next-generation logistics solutions, Rocrich will ramp-up operations starting this month. Rocrich anticipates adding significant increases in employees across sales, commissioning, installation and aftersales to further enhance the workforce and meet the growing demands of operation.

Rocrich will be located at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' headquarters in Houston, TX, with a dedicated team of professionals based in Marengo, IL, to ensure efficient and effective operations. Rocrich's operations are also supported by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' established dealer network throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

To learn more about the joint venture operations and its mobile automation solutions and business plans, please visit rocrich.com.

