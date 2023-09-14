ProofPilot and Legacy Health Strategies Partner to Scale Patient Engagement Strategies Beyond the Trial

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, a leading provider of innovative clinical trial automation, and Legacy Health Strategies, a seasoned strategic patient engagement consultancy, have joined forces to enhance their respective services. The alliance aims to expand ProofPilot's offerings beyond clinical research automation and provide Legacy access to ProofPilot's technology for a more personalized clinical trial engagement experience, including communications, updates, and feedback.

Both organizations recognize the importance of connecting and informing trial participants throughout the process in a language they understand. Flexibility for scheduling, clear explanations for necessary tests and procedures, and high-level updates on trial status and research results are crucial for a successful engagement experience.

Jessica Scott, J.D., M.D., CEO of Legacy stated, "Powered by ProofPilot technology, the precision delivery of our health literate content based on timing and participant criteria becomes a force multiplier for our clinical trial patient engagement programs. We now can deliver the right content, at the right time, to the right participant, and in the way they want to receive the information."

"Our partnership pushes past clinical research use cases and aims to heighten patient trust and comfort in trial participation, but we're not stopping there," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "We're proud to improve the scalability of Legacy's powerful engagement strategies."

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and optimizes clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences and data quality. The elimination of guesswork and research protocol deviations creates high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was one of the first global digital clinical trial solutions allowing virtual, hybrid, and in-person research offerings with its patient and site Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/.

About Legacy Health Strategies

Founded by Rolf Benirschke, former NFL player and grateful patient, Legacy provides strategic patient engagement consulting to the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors to help bring critically important new medical products to patients who need them - faster. Legacy believes in the transformative power of embracing the insights and perspectives of diverse patient communities and collaborating with individuals and care partners throughout the development lifecycle of medical products. This approach ensures that patient needs and preferences are not only heard but also integrated into every stage of the process.

