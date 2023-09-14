HELLMANN'S INTRODUCES COLLEGE FOOTBALL'S NEWEST HONOR - THE HELLMANN'S AWARD

The number one best-selling mayonnaise brand kicks off its multi-year partnership with six top universities in the south, pitting players against each other in a new type of playing field – the kitchen

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellmann's® Mayonnaise introduces the latest and greatest honor in college football – The Hellmann's Award – given to the player who creates the best tailgate recipe featuring the condiment. Players will challenge each other to show off their favorite tailgate recipe that showcases the versatility of mayonnaise in delicious every day, especially game day, dishes.

Hellmann’s® Mayonnaise introduces the latest and greatest honor in college football – The Hellmann’s Award – given to the player who showcases the best tailgate recipe featuring the condiment. (PRNewswire)

The Hellmann's Award contenders are University of Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, University of Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and Texas A&M University quarterback Conner Weigman. Beginning today through Sept. 28, fans can vote for their favorite recipe by 'liking' the athlete's video on Instagram. The winner will be announced on both Hellmann's and the winner's Instagram channels as the winning athlete will show off their newest award.

The competition kicks off a new multi-year partnership with six of the top football universities in the south, making the iconic brand the natural choice in becoming the 'Official Mayonnaise' of the University of Alabama, University of Arkansas, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Texas, and Texas A&M University. The new university relationships come as a result of Unilever's long-running sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports.

"The Hellmann's Award is a one-of-a-kind recognition that fuses culinary creativity with the competitive spirit of college football and will showcase how Hellmann's is the ultimate ingredient MVP for game day and everyday recipes," said Chris Symmes, Marketing Director, Dressings & Condiments at Unilever Nutrition North America. "On the heels of our Will Levis lifetime supply contract, we're blitzing football season head-on and championing flavor as the official mayonnaise of these top universities. May the most delicious recipe win!"

To bring the flavor to tailgates, Hellmann's will be hosting fan fest events at football stadiums around the country throughout the football season, with the first stop being in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept 30 prior to the Texas A&M vs Arkansas game. The Hellmann's tailgate truck will also be making appearances at the following college football games this season:

Oct.7 – Kyle Field , College Station, Texas

Oct. 14 – Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Oct. 21 – Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

Nov. 4 –Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 11 – Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

Nov. 24 – Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

From tailgates to home gates, Hellmann's Mayonnaise is an essential ingredient in game day favorites such as Buffalo Chicken Dip to mouthwatering sandwich spreads and more. We are excited to see what game day classics the Hellmann's Award contenders bring to the table. Be sure to follow @hellmannsmayonnaise on Instagram to see who takes home The Hellmann's Award.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

— improving the health of the planet;

— improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

— contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include trademark licensing and branding; collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; NIL solutions; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

Media contact:

Cortney Haygood

cortney.haygood@edelman.com

Hellmann's Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hellmann's