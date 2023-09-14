CPL Welcomes Ryan Daniels to Lead Healthcare Efforts in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a full-service design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 48 years, is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Daniels, AIA, NCARB, CM-BIM as Vice President and Florida Healthcare Practice Leader. In this pivotal role, he will facilitate CPL's expansion into the Florida healthcare market to address regional gaps in service and expertise.

Drawing from experience spanning two decades, Daniels will enhance CPL's healthcare practice and assemble a FL team.

Drawing from a wealth of experience spanning more than two decades in client-focused, innovative design, Daniels will enhance CPL's existing healthcare practice, nurture robust client partnerships and assemble an agile team throughout Florida. His impressive portfolio encompasses the full spectrum of master planning and design for a wide range of inpatient and outpatient facilities; these include cancer, rehabilitation and surgery centers and hospitals across the United States. Counted among his noteworthy clients are Moffitt Cancer Center, AdventHealth, Lakeland Regional Health, Baptist Health Jax, BJC HealthCare and the Mercy healthcare system.

"Ryan's forward-thinking approach and in-depth healthcare experience align seamlessly with our mission to positively impact the communities we serve," remarked Timothy Knapp, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, Executive Vice President and National Healthcare Practice Leader at CPL. "His collaborative nature will foster a dynamic culture, uniting diverse perspectives into future-ready design solutions."

Combining healthcare expertise with intensive co-creation, CPL's teams work alongside hospital leadership, providers and the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to curate efficient spaces that promote holistic well-being. Under Daniels' leadership, the team will embrace sustainable design practices and technology-driven solutions that address Florida's distinct healthcare needs, benefiting providers, patients and families alike.

Daniels brings to CPL leadership history in a number of prominent healthcare design firms, with a track record of cultivating thriving studios and spurring learning and development through hands-on mentorship.

He holds dual degrees, a Bachelor of Architecture and a Bachelor of Design Arts from Drury University, and is a licensed architect in both Missouri and Florida. He also possesses a Certificate of Management in Building Information Modeling (CM-BIM) and maintains accreditation with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB).

Actively engaged in several professional and community organizations throughout his career, including the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Board of Directors, the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), AIA's Young Architects Forum and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), Daniels also volunteers with the AIA and nonprofits such as the Academy of Architecture for Health (AAH), the Society of Marketing Professional Services (SMPS), Habitat for Humanity and Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. Furthermore, he will continue to serve as a Juror for the Nightingale Awards at the 2023 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (HCD).

CPL looks forward to bringing Daniels' unique blend of design vision and extensive industry healthcare knowledge to clients in Florida and across the country.

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 480-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design services and enriching communities in 20 cities across six states. CPL specializes in the Community, Healthcare, Higher Education, K-12 Education and Transportation market sectors – providing architectural, interior design, civil engineering, buildings and structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

