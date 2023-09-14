AUA Releases Amendment to the Management of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Attributed to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Guideline

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Urological Association (AUA) released the 2023 clinical practice guideline amendment for the management of lower urinary tract symptoms attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a histologic diagnosis that refers to the production of smooth muscle and epithelial cells within the prostatic transition zone. The prevalence and the severity of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) in the aging male can be progressive and is an important diagnosis in the healthcare of patients and the welfare of society.

This guideline was reviewed through the AUA Update Literature Review (ULR) process and subsequently amended based on the availability of new literature, including:

New section on "Legacy Technologies."

New studies added for combination therapy using tolterodine/doxazosin versus combined mirabegron/doxazosin and silodosin versus PDE-5.

New statement on combination of low-dose daily tadalafil 5mg with finasteride.

60-month data added for water vapor thermal therapy.

Updates to the Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE) statement and supporting text.

New statement on temporary implanted prostatic devices (TIPD).

"In addressing troublesome LUTS, healthcare providers must acknowledge the intricate interplay among the bladder, bladder neck, prostate, and urethra," said Dr. Jaspreet S. Sandhu, MD, a urologic surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. "This updated guideline aims to serve as a valuable resource for the proficient and evidence-based management of LUTS/BPH."

This amendment is an update from the 2021 guideline that originally covered the topic. It was distributed to peer reviewers of varying backgrounds as part of the AUA's extensive peer review process before being approved by the AUA Board of Directors.

The full updated guideline is now available at auanet.org/BPHGuideline

Please use this reference to cite the guideline. Sandhu JS, Bixler BR, Dahm P, et al. Management of lower urinary tract symptoms attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH): AUA Guideline amendment 2023. J Urol. 2023;10.1097/JU.0000000000003698. https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000003694 Please use this reference to cite the guideline.

