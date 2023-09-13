Upscale Art, Classic Cars, and Arcade Games Selling on HiBid Following $43.5 Million GMV Auction Week

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $43.5 million in gross merchandise value was generated in a combined 1,687 auctions held on HiBid.com last week. The total hammer value topped $69.9 million from over 3.7 million bids placed on more than 700,000 lots.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Current and upcoming sales feature upscale art, jewelry, watches, and collector coins as well as classic and vintage cars and classic cabinet arcade games. Noteworthy lots include a 1974 Holden HQ GTS Monaro Coupe 308 and a working 1999 Bally Revenge From Mars pinball machine.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

September 4-10, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $43.5+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $69.9+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 711,385

Timed Auctions: 1,558

Live Auctions: 129

Bids Placed: 3.7+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.4+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Prominent Collector Gallery Owner Estate Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: September 3-15

Seller: Wayne Wheat Auctioneers

View Auction Catalog

Classic Car Auction Sunday, September 17th

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Date: September 17

Seller: Burns and Co Auctions

View Auction Catalog

Arcadia Auctions Amusements Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: September 3-16

Seller: American Pride Amusements

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex