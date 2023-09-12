MY01 Continuous Pressure Monitor surpasses 1000 case milestone

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MY01, Inc., a pioneering company dedicated to revolutionizing the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, today announced it has achieved a milestone of serving 1000 patients at risk for this severe complication. This achievement underscores MY01's commitment to providing reliable, real-time pressure measurements that empower healthcare professionals in making critical diagnostic decisions.

Compartment syndrome, a limb-threatening condition often resulting from trauma, has long relied on subjective assessments for diagnosis. MY01's easy to use device, incorporating advanced Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) technology, introduces an objective and efficient approach to diagnosis. The device continuously monitors intracompartmental pressure, aiding in early and accurate diagnosis, which is vital to improve patient outcomes.

Charles Allan, CEO of MY01, commented, "Crossing this milestone is a testament to our dedication to transforming patient care. We're proud that MY01 is rapidly becoming the gold standard for managing compartment syndrome. We're not just delivering devices; we're delivering insights that make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and healthcare professionals alike."

The success stories stemming from MY01's devices highlight their vital role in enhancing clinical assessments and augmenting healthcare collaborations. With each device utilized, MY01 is progressively shaping a future where actionable data at the bedside leads to more effective patient care.

About MY01, Inc.

MY01, Inc. is a privately-held commercial stage medical technology company on a mission to empower healthcare professionals with objective data to aid in the diagnosis of compartment syndrome, thereby improving patient outcomes. MY01 believes that incorporating actionable, quantitative data at the bedside can augment clinical assessments and provide more effective care. Since its establishment in 2015, MY01, Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, has leveraged its expertise in microsensing technology to provide innovative diagnostic solutions.

