LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MOB MUSEUM, UNVEILS SEASON 3 OF TRUE-CRIME PODCAST "MOBBED UP: THE FIGHT FOR LAS VEGAS"

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first episode of Season 3 of "Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas," the true-crime narrative podcast series from the Las Vegas Review-Journal in partnership with The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, will debut Sept.14 on all major streaming platforms.

www.reviewjournal.com (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Review-Journal) (PRNewswire)

The eight-part series chronicles the rise and fall of organized crime in Las Vegas through the eyes of those who lived it: law enforcement officials, gaming regulators, lawyers, politicians, entertainment figures, historians and journalists. This season, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's longtime entertainment writer, John Katsilometes, narrates the story of a Las Vegas icon: Oscar Goodman, the renowned criminal defense attorney and former mayor of Las Vegas. Considered by many to be one of the best mob defense attorneys in the history of criminal law, Goodman built his reputation working with some of the most notorious criminals of the 20th century.

The production was made possible by extensive collaboration between the Las Vegas-Review Journal and downtown Las Vegas' The Mob Museum.

"Partnering with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on the 'Mobbed Up' podcast series, since its inception, is a seamless fit for our mission to advance the public understanding of organized crime's history and impact on American society," said Geoff Schumacher, Vice President of Exhibits and Programs for The Mob Museum.

"True-crime fans from around the world have been asking for a third season of 'Mobbed Up,' and it finally happens Sept.14," said Glenn Cook, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President for News for the Review-Journal. "Seasons 1 and 2 of 'Mobbed Up' were our most ambitious and successful podcast projects at reviewjournal.com. More than 2.3 million downloads have come from all 50 states and 67 countries. New listeners will want to catch up on Seasons 1 and 2. In Season 3, the storyline's stakes are just as high."

In the Season 3 premiere, Katsilometes interviews Goodman, discussing how he landed in the middle of the "Crime of the Century." Goodman represented Jimmy Chagra against charges he hired a hitman to murder a federal judge. The case put Goodman in the national spotlight.

You'll hear behind-the-scenes twists and turns and a Hollywood-style ending. Find out how the national attention from the case led to Goodman representing another well-known name: Tony Spilotro.

"I was grateful to talk with such an iconic figure at such length. Even though we spent so many hours together, it seemed to fly by. Listeners will learn new information about Oscar and what motivated him throughout his life and career," Katsilometes said. "Oscar always exudes an unbending sense that he is on the side of the right, regardless of the case of conflict. He is also clearly a devoted husband and family man, which was evident when we talked of how his profession intersected with his home life."

Part One of Season 3 is titled "The Crime of the Century." Subsequent episodes will be released each Thursday until the series concludes Nov. 2, 2023.

Pro Group Management is this season's presenting sponsor. For more series information, visit www.reviewjournal.com/mobbedup. The first two seasons of "Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas" remain available for listening. Download, subscribe, and listen through streaming platforms such as Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

Editorial Note: "Mobbed Up" Host/Entertainment Writer John Katsilometes, Review-Journal Executive Editor/SVP of News Glenn Cook, Geoff Schumacher, and representatives from The Mob Museum are available for interviews. Audio, video, trailers and interviews are also available upon request.

The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides a world-class journey through true stories—from the birth of the Mob to today's headlines. The Mob Museum offers a provocative, contemporary look at these topics through hundreds of artifacts and immersive storylines. The Mob Museum has accumulated numerous accolades, including being named one of TripAdvisor's "Top 25 U.S. Museums," one of Las Vegas Weekly's "Twenty Greatest Attractions in Las Vegas History," one of National Geographic's "Top 10 Things to Do in Las Vegas," USA Today's "Best Museum in Nevada'' and No. 1 in the 2020 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards for "Best Las Vegas Attraction" and one of its "12 Can't-Miss U.S. Museum Exhibits," "A Must for Travelers'' by The New York Times and one of "20 Places Every American Should See" by FOX News. The Museum is a two-time winner of the Mayor's Urban Design Award for Historic Preservation and Adaptive Reuse and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. For more information, call (702) 229-2734, visit themobmuseum.org, or download the Museum's free mobile app.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, also referred to as lvrj.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Contact:

Wanda Blair / (702) 383-0223

wblair@reviewjournal.com

Vanessa Thill/Erika Pope

The Vox Agency

vanessa@thevoxagency.com,

erika@thevoxagency.com

(469) 226-4723, (702) 249-2977

Mob Museum (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal