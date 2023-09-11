Xbox to Launch the Xbox Mastercard, Its First-Ever Credit Card in the US, Issued by Barclays

WILMINGTON, Del. and PURCHASE, N.Y. and REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Xbox, Barclays and Mastercard announced the Xbox Mastercard, Xbox's first-ever co-branded credit card in the United States. The no annual fee card provides players with best-of-both-worlds value they need for gaming and everyday purchases, including points to redeem on Xbox games and add-ons, select streaming and dining delivery services, and more.

Issued by Barclays US Consumer Bank, the Xbox Mastercard will be available on September 21 exclusively to qualified Xbox Insiders across all 50 states, with availability open to the general public in the U.S. in 2024.

With no annual fee and a bonus of 5,000 card points after their first purchase, the card was built to offer perks to reward cardmembers across different experiences, including three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when they make their first purchase within 180 days of opening their account (for new Game Pass members, or to gift to a friend). Additional benefits include 3X card points on select streaming platforms and dining delivery services, 1X card points for other everyday purchases, and more. With a choice of five iconic card designs and the option to customize it with their Xbox gamertag, the Xbox Mastercard brings together the virtual experiences players love most, into everyday purchases, for wherever and whenever they want to shop.

Additional benefits include:

5X card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store

Free online access to cardmember's FICO® Credit Score

Access to meaningful experiences on Priceless.com , available exclusively to Mastercard cardholders

The benefits of the Mastercard network, ID Theft Protection™, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance

Terms and conditions apply

"We've heard feedback from the Xbox community that they want more ways to get value for their purchases," said Dave McCarthy, CVP Xbox Player Services. "We're excited to partner with Barclays and Mastercard to expand the ways Xbox players can earn rewards for gaming."

Barclays is a top-ten U.S. credit card issuer with more than twenty years of experience in creating award-winning co-branded credit card programs in partnership with some of America's best-known brands.

"We're excited to partner with Xbox and Mastercard to tap into the passion and enthusiasm of the Xbox community and deliver a product and experience that heightens their gaming enjoyment," said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "Xbox is a great brand, and we look forward to building upon our partner-first model to deliver a credit card product that sets the standard for gaming enthusiasts everywhere."

The release of the Xbox Mastercard marks a new milestone in the longstanding partnership between Mastercard and Microsoft, which is rooted in innovating safe, secure and seamless commerce experiences leveraging digital technologies including artificial intelligence, cyber security solutions, and fraud management offerings. Mastercard and Microsoft have also partnered to help small business partners through Microsoft Advertising, helping scale their online business through benefits across their search network.

"Mastercard has a long history in innovating across esports and mobile and online gaming, which has given us unique insight on what gamers want most," said Sherri Haymond, EVP, Global Digital Partnerships, Mastercard. "From new ways to personalize your card, to rewarding Xbox players with experiences they love, we're thrilled to be collaborating with Xbox and Barclays to bring together an exciting, digital-first product."

Xbox Insiders with residence in the continental United States, Alaska, or Hawaii can apply through the Xbox Insider Hub on the Xbox console or on a Windows PC after joining the Xbox Mastercard Preview. The Xbox Mastercard will be available in waves to Xbox Insiders throughout this fall. For more information on the Xbox Insider program, details on how to become an Xbox Insider, and to apply for the Xbox Mastercard, visit Xbox Wire. Terms and conditions apply.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail, and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business, and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts, and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

