ZeroEyes Earns Top Information Security Designation: SOC 2 Type 2

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today that it has received SOC 2 Type 2 attestation for its Information Security Management System. The attestation verifies that ZeroEyes' control systems meet rigorous standards for the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of customer data.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed and upheld to the highest standards.

Layer 8 Security, a national cybersecurity consulting and technical services firm, partnered with ZeroEyes to develop and implement business practices and policies optimized to achieve the attestation. The audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"As an AI software company, data privacy is top of mind," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "Customers justifiably want to know that their data is properly safeguarded, and we hope that our customers can have peace of mind when using our services knowing that we have met SOC 2 Type 2 standards. We will continue to remain vigilant in obtaining similar attestations and certifications to honor our commitment to information security."

ZeroEyes provides AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software, which is layered onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they will dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and law enforcement in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

