MIND GAMES INTRODUCES THE SOULMATE COLLECTION

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND GAMES, the latest luxury fragrance phenomenon, introduces The SOULMATE Collection – their newest line of uncharted fragrances that embody the strength and unity of pawns. The pawn character is determined, ambitious, and fearless. The SOULMATE Collection echoes these characteristics in a powerful and unrivaled fashion with the fullest, most unique range of olfactive experiences. Each fragrance within this collection is intricately crafted to stand alone proudly or be layered beautifully with one another to create a completely unique fragrance. Their vessel is sleek, modern, and understated, with subtle details that allude to the pawns' protective coat of armor. Ignite your passion and discover your best self with your SOULMATE.

The SOULMATE Collection stands as a testament to the boundless power and beauty of love in its purest form.

"With the SOULMATE Collection we drew inspiration from the profound connection that exists between two souls," says Alex Shalbaf, Founder of MIND GAMES Fragrances. "We wanted to translate this connection that almost transcends the physical world and delves into the realm of the ethereal. Each fragrance captures the essence of passion, devotion, and harmony, and is woven into every detail. This collection stands as a testament to the boundless power and beauty of love in its purest form with a refined and timeless elegance."

Ruy Lopez Scent Notes

Top Notes: Black Tea, Black Pepper, Cherry

Heart Notes: Rose, Dark Plum, Davana

Base Notes: Patchouli, Leather, Oakwood Accord

Gambit Scent Notes

Top Notes: Petitgrain, Lavender, Clove

Heart Notes: Cardamom, Geranium Madagascar, Mimosa ABS

Base Notes: Patchouli, Sandalwood Dreches, Ambrostar Captive™

Sans Voir Scent Notes

Top Notes: Salt Accord, Grapefruit, Cypress

Heart Notes: Rose, Incense, Freesia

Base Notes: Palo Santo, Guaiac Wood, Musk

Queening Scent Notes

Top Notes: Clean Cotton Accord, Cypress, Apple

Heart Notes: Orris, Rum, Saffron

Base Notes: Whipped Vanilla Bean, Fluffy Musk, Coconut

MIND GAMES Fragrances retail for $375 for 100ml on mindgamesfragrance.com and in-store at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. Please visit mindgamesfragrance.com and follow @mindgamesfragrance on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for more information.

About MIND GAMES

Mind Games links the complex artistry best embodied by the strategy and brilliance of chess, with the innovative and hypnotic effects of perfumery. The result is an inaugural fragrance line that delivers ascent wardrove of extreme olfactive signatures and transport you to the crucial moments of competition in a test of character, skill, and intellect. However, Mind Games is not inspired by a simple game of chess, but rather the heritage, craftmanship, and design it exemplifies. For more about MIND GAMES, visit mindgamesfragrance.com.

About The Fragrance Group

The Fragrance Group was developed as the exclusive US distributor for a select group of prestige specialty fragrances. We are the proud licensee for TUMI, Christian Siriano Perfumes, and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, the Global Distributor for Banana Republic, and the U.S. Distributor for Tiziana Terenzi, Lalique Parfums, Nishane, and Tous. And, as of September 2022, we are now the proud founders of our very first fragrance brand MIND GAMES. Visit so-avant-garde.com and @fragrancegroup on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more information.

