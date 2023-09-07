Cognito Forms: Four Straight Years as a Top Workplace in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognito Forms has been named one of South Carolina's Best Places to Work for the fourth consecutive year. Their standout workspace is a beacon in a bustling business scene.

Cognito Forms was honored after a rigorous two-phase survey process conducted by SC BIZ with 111 companies. Cognito Forms earned approval from 96% of their employees, placing them in the top three for small businesses. For more details, you can dive deeper at SC BIZ.

A key part of their appeal is a strong focus on creativity, teamwork, and employee health. They offer flexible work schedules, allowing for a mix of in-office and remote work.

One team member said, "The organization makes you feel valued from the work that we do to the interactions with each other. Leadership is really focused on establishing the right community for the employees and our families. "

Cognito Forms values innovative thinking, being tenacious, acting with integrity, simplifying complex problems, and appreciating each other. Exemplifying the company's core beliefs, President Jennifer Dellacroce states, "What makes Cognito Forms one of the best places to work is our employees. It is such a pleasure to be surrounded by so many dedicated and talented people on a daily basis."

Personal and professional development is fundamental at Cognito Forms. They provide training, outstanding benefits, and career growth opportunities. Beyond that, Cognito Forms is also deeply committed to the community. The company supports local non-profits through donations and offers its employees volunteer opportunities during work hours, highlighting its dedication to giving back.

Cognito Forms is committed to enhancing its workplace, innovating in the industry, and building stronger community connections. This strategy aims to attract and retain the best talent in the field.

If you share our values and vision for innovation, we invite you to explore career opportunities with us at Careers - Cognito Forms.

About Cognito Forms

Cognito Forms, the world's most influential and comprehensive online form builder, empowers small business owners and partners to take control of their data and use it to craft custom solutions. In 2013, co-founders Jamie Thomas and Jennifer Dellacroce launched Cognito Forms to eliminate the need to hire a developer by providing a simple online form builder that anyone can use. As one of the fastest-growing, industry-leading SaaS companies, Cognito Forms has built up 2 million organizations and users to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and demanding world.

Customers tap into their tech prowess to streamline tasks, optimize output, and go paperless. With Cognito Form tools, you can customize your forms or jump-start with one of their 100+ templates.

For more insights, visit www.cognitoforms.com.

