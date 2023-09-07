Cheetos® Marks 75 Years of Mischief with Epic Birthday Bash with Cheetos-inspired Fashion Show and Reveal of Cheetos Milk Bar Cake

Cheetos lovers can celebrate with Cheetle-inspired, limited-edition merch straight from the runway along with Milk Bar's Cheetle-infused Birthday Cake

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetos® last night hosted "Cheetos 75th: The Mark of Mischief," a birthday bash celebrating 75 years of the brand leaving its orange mark on pop culture. To commemorate the milestone and help jumpstart fashion's biggest week with a playful mischievousness, party-host Chester Cheetah® surprised Cheetos fans and VIP party guests with a runway collection showcasing his orange, black and fiery influence over seven decades. Joining Chester was pastry-master Christina Tosi of award-winning bakery Milk Bar who revealed a new, exclusive Cheetos cake to mark the diamond birthday.

Cheetos celebrates 75 years of mischief with special edition Milk Bar cake available nationwide (PRNewswire)

"Since its creation, Cheetos has stolen the spotlight at cultural moments around the world and inspired fans to rock orange fingertips unapologetically," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay. "The 75th birthday party was a chance to celebrate a snack that never goes out of style with our fans."

Created by the renowned New York City-based fashion historian and stylist Gabriel Held, the Cheetle®-inspired clothing collection embodies Chester's playful and mischievous energy while showcasing catwalk-approved class. The showstopping orange runway also featured an exclusive Cheetos handbag designed by Collina Strada and modeled by fashion influencers Jaime Xie and Jazzelle. To help fashion fiends and Cheetos connoisseurs usher in a new era of mischief, Cheetos lovers can purchase the bag seen on the runway at Cheetos75Collection.com while supplies last. Cheetos fans can also get the hottest look through the Flamin' Hot Cheetos x Alamar Cosmetics limited-edition, five-piece makeup collection, available in early October on alamarcosmetics.com.

"As a fashion historian and stylist, I was inspired by the Cheetos legacy to create a collection that spanned decades while reflecting the brand's modern, effortless swag," said Held. "With the help of style icon and notorious animal-print-lover Chester Cheetah, we showcased styles that are as timeless and bold as Cheetos and put a lasting orange paw print on the fashion industry."

As a final surprise at "Cheetos 75th: The Mark of Mischief," Chester and Tosi unveiled the one-of-a-kind Cheetos Milk Bar birthday cake that puts a mischievous twist on mixing savory and sweet. The limited-edition cake features layers of Cheetle-infused birthday frosting, rainbow-flecked cake, and crunchy Cheetos throughout. To keep the party going, fans nationwide can purchase slices at MilkBarStore.com or at Milk Bar's New York and Los Angeles Flagship bakeries while supplies last. A portion of the proceeds from the cake sales will benefit The Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing joy-filled birthday celebrations to children experiencing homelessness.

"Out-of-the-box flavor combinations are what I love about baking – remixing my favorites into something fresh and first-of-its-kind. Cheetos dunked straight into with vanilla frosting has been a dirty dessert secret of mine for years, so this cake is a match made in snacking heaven to me," said Tosi. "Both Milk Bar and Cheetos have built such loyal communities thanks to our unexpected innovations, and now fans can celebrate with the dessert mashup they never knew they needed. Trust me, it's a 'run don't walk' situation."

Last month, lucky Cheetos fans won exclusive access to the Mark of Mischief party by sending a Cameo of Chester to a friend. Fans who didn't get a virtual visit from Chester can still send a free Cameo to celebrate their own milestones while supplies last.

Anyone who didn't make it past the orange velvet ropes yesterday can view highlights from the party on the Cheetos Instagram and YouTube channel.

Jaime Xie dons a Cheetos-inspired look to celebrate the brand’s 75th birthday at “Cheetos 75th: The Mark of Mischief” in New York City (PRNewswire)

Cheetos-inspired outfits that embody Chester Cheetah’s playful and mischievous energy hit the runway at “Cheetos 75th: The Mark of Mischief” ahead of fashion’s biggest week (PRNewswire)

Fans celebrated Cheetos’ cultural presence over 7+ decades at “Cheetos 75th: The Mark of Mischief” in New York City (PRNewswire)

Stylist Gabriel Held and models celebrate at “Cheetos 75th: The Mark of Mischief” birthday party in New York City (PRNewswire)

Milk Bar owner Christina Tosi cuts into the one-of-a-kind Cheetos Milk Bar birthday cake that is now available nationwide in honor of the snack brand’s 75th birthday (PRNewswire)

