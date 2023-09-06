Qmulos Expands Cybersecurity Compliance Framework Support, Accelerates Data Onboarding, and Elevates Real-Time Detection of Threats through New Product Updates

Leading compliance automation provider announces new features to streamline integration with the DoD's eMASS system, new content and analytics on the latest compliance standards and frameworks, and real-time alerts to detect compliance and cybersecurity issues

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security and risk management automation provider, today announced updates to its flagship technology platform, Q-Compliance V4.3.0, an all-in-one solution that optimizes risk management efforts with real-time continuous monitoring, along with new versions of supporting apps and technical add-ons for data onboarding, assessment, and continuous monitoring of controls.

Q-Compliance V4.3.0 is now generally available, along with supporting apps and technical add-ons, including Qmulos Compliance Content V1.10.0 and V1.11.0, Qmulos TA VMware V1.0.0, Qmulos TA Solaris V1.0.0, Qmulos TA Windows V2.1.0, Qmulos TA Linux V1.6.1, and more

Qmulos has also added new compliance content and analytics to support the latest compliance standards and frameworks, including:

SOC 2 – Specifies how service organizations should manage and protect customer data

NIST SP 800-172 – Security requirements for protecting CUI

PCI DSS 4.0 – Standard for securing payment card processing

OMB M-22-09 – Zero Trust mandate from OMB

Q-Compliance V4.3.0 now supports the ability to import and export a system implementation plan with the Department of Defense's eMASS system , the system of record for the DOD. At the click of a button, users can now import an entire system with its applied controls, implementation statements, test procedures, monitoring frequencies, and assessment statuses automatically into Q-Compliance. Agencies can now set up hundreds of systems a day in Q-Compliance to perform and report on control assessments and continuous monitoring, as well as set up new systems and accreditation boundaries.

"I'm so proud of the work our team has done on these latest updates to Q-Compliance and our supporting applications," said Matt Coose, founder and CEO, Qmulos. "Compliance isn't easy; the mandates and standards continue to grow in complexity. With each new release, we are making continuous compliance and control monitoring easier, more efficient, and faster for enterprises. We simplify technical evidence collection, streamline workflows, and enable organizations to accelerate their compliance process and strengthen their cyber posture. Our latest version of Q-Compliance is helping to take one more weight off the shoulders of CISOs and helping to transform real-time compliance automation and threat detection from a lofty goal to a reality."

Qmulos has also released new technical add-ons to ease the onboarding and mapping of data to power Q-Compliance and capture additional data for increased visibility into activities.

The latest releases of Qmulos Compliance Content (QCC), V1.10.0 and V1.11.0, add several new alerts to automatically detect issues that impact the compliance posture of systems, including inactive accounts that have not been disabled, missing backups, and detection of open ports.

For more detail on our latest releases, supporting apps, and technical add-ons, read our technical blog post . For more information on Qmulos, visit https://www.qmulos.com/ .

