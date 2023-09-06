meviy Celebrates First Anniversary in the United States with 20% Discount on All Quoted Components

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, an on-demand procurement software powered by MISUMI, is celebrating its first anniversary of being available in the United States. meviy offers a free-to-use online service designed to review and purchase cost-effective custom parts in just a few clicks.

meviy offers a free-to-use online service designed to review and purchase cost-effective custom parts in a few clicks.

In celebration of its anniversary, meviy recently launched a new feature: the ability to quote CNC turning parts in new shapes with various material, size, and surface treatment options. This includes steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and copper materials, with diameters up to 300mm and lengths up to 1000mm. Customers can also choose from a selection of surface treatments, from nitriding to phosphating, with additional heat treatment options available.

Starting September 5, 2023, and continuing until November 17, 2023, meviy will offer a 20% discount on CNC turning, CNC milling, and sheet metal parts, as well as all components quoted through the meviy platform. Please note that manually quoted components are excluded from this offer.

To receive the discount, be sure to follow these steps:

Log in to meviy or click here to register Upload 3D models Select quantity and surface treatment (optional) Press the "Confirm the Quotation Conditions" button to see the discounted price and shipping date

Start Now! Upload your 3D CAD model by visiting misumi.info/meviy.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a manufacturer and distributor for configurable components and off-the-shelf products. With a vast selection of 80 sextillion standard and customized parts, MISUMI is an unmatched, one-stop shop to meet customer specifications. MISUMI is committed to empowering customers to do high-precision design work incredibly fast.

For more information, visit misumiusa.com.

